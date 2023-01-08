Are we at the point of no return?

In this first month of 2023, I find myself wondering what fads, trends, diets, colours, destinations and tales multi-trillion-dollar industries will spin, promote, and etch into our collective psyches this year. Will we be chasing a high-protein diet? Will we be flocking to Mauritius and its withering beaches? Will cerulean be the colour we will all wear? Will right-wing fascists and left-wing woke cancelists get more traction to tear our fraternity apart? Will becoming vegan and eating meatless meat and meat manufactured in petri dishes be our fad of choice? I’m sure I haven’t even scratched the surface of the mountain of madness and self-enriching hyperbole that is used to turn people into obedient sheeple, who follow and/or buy anything and everything that profit-hungry corporations and soulless executives market and sell to humans hungry for a quick road to heaven.

This is the time of year when we mindlessly turn into evangelists of fads. Maimed in our thinking by cutthroat capitalism, we bite the hand that feeds us and vote into power the very politicians that are predatory towards our own strata in society. We worship at temples, synagogues, mosques and churches where ministers and priests, in the name of God, lace sermons with social commentary advocating the stripping of our human rights, and reducing us into hapless folk.

The clothes we wear, the foods we eat, the schools we study in, the jobs we work, the restaurants we frequent, the movies we watch, the aircrafts we fly in, the cars we drive — as ordinary and mundane as these choices are, through them we further enrich those whose only concern is growing their own wealth, regardless of the harm to the consumer. For generations, we have shopped, eaten, schooled and worked most robotically and numbed our minds into a place of zero imagination and a point of no-good return.

When I arrived in New York City in 1993, Manhattan was a very different city from the one I left two years ago. It was riddled with crime, with drugs spawning a palpable umbra over the city’s otherwise vibrant soul. It was the Clinton presidency that brought a renaissance, that breathed new life and cleaned up the city’s act. In my nearly three decades there, I saw men and women of all races, colours, religions, ethnicities, and nationalities — immigrant and native — living and working, celebrating and partying, sharing and discovering, caring and nurturing. As tough as living in Manhattan can be, with exorbitant rents and costly food, the city that never sleeps affords a haven for free thinking and realisation of the American dream.

In the grit and grime, muck and shine, museums and financial institutions, libraries and retail shops, and in the corner bodegas, owned and run by immigrants escaping hunger and strife, one sees the soaring strength of human aspiration. The accents one hears, the foods one tastes at hole-in-the-wall and high-end restaurants, the music and dance on the street, the fashion — all highlight the colourfully populous mosaic that is NYC. It is a living showcase of how an unrestricted mind is the breeding ground of human growth and ingenuity.

Now home in New Delhi, I see a face of India that is both comforting and challenging. I have been welcomed in India as fervently as I was as a 20-year-old in Manhattan. Family and friends, neighbours and strangers, acquaintances and professional colleagues, mentors and mentees, the flora and fauna — all extended a rich, warm and healing embrace.

There exists today, as it did when I was a young boy coming of age, an India that is beyond extraordinary in how it lives and loves. On the streets, posh and poor, in homes, rich and impoverished, in the words spoken in Hindi, Tamil, Urdu or Bengali, in clothing as old as India and that stolen from the West — I find staggering beauty, mind-boggling richness of nuance, and layers of delightfully simple discovery. Joy is found in India in the thick of poverty. Life and colour take shape and form in ways that haunt me today as they did when I was a child. It is this India that makes me see hope in tomorrow and has me wanting better for my nation and its incredible people.

But I also see in the India of today quickly-changing geographies, societies and mindscapes that are being drawn toward the same challenges and vagaries that fractured the United States. Where once my eyes would have romanced the sale of indigenous foods and clothing, I now find vulgar multinationalism devouring the local, ensuring they will never see the light of day. And it does so while its proponents outwardly proclaim sustainability, human individuality, and regionality to be of utmost importance. My local favourites in clothing and street food, and the language I grew up hearing and speaking have taken on Western identities, sometimes to the detriment of my locality, state.

Let this be the year we are not to be taken in by the fads, trends, diets, colours, destinations, and tall tales that seasoned corporate marketing gurus bombard us with every day. Let’s show them what happens when societies and nations respect each member within their folds. Let’s think collectively and map our journeys in a manner and narrative that is truly local in all sectors of human consumption. Let’s make sure that foreign foods labelled as manna from heaven, yet are junk foods in those countries from which they come, are cancelled from our lives. Let’s drop the word “ethnic” as a prefix to our indigenous food, dance, drama, movies, clothing and music. When did we become so drunk on American multinationalism that we allowed their misplaced jargon for our valued assets to become the way we define them ourselves?

It is never too late, and 2023 should be that year when we take back our food, clothing, songs, music and dance and own them with pride. Let’s protect our culture with the same determined intentionality that northern Europeans and North Americans have to protect theirs through their multinational corporations. All humans, no matter where they come from or live, have a unique ethnicity, and so it shouldn’t be a White person’s prerogative to affix prefixes to our foods, dress, music, and dance. Let’s be mindful and thoughtful, intelligent and intuitive, wise and reflective, generous and gracious, kind and caring, and most of all, respectful in this New Year.

Let’s work hard to make India a land of sage wisdom and harmonious living. Maa Bharati, Mother India, is proud when her children live with welcoming smiles, heartfelt magnanimity, guttural, meditative and reflective mindfulness, and peaceably with the planet and all who inhabit it.