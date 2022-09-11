India will have more than 27 million obese children by 2030. Can we combat this?

Normally when girls turn 16, there is a spring in their step, they gain body confidence and a certain carriage born out of self-esteem. Rohini Gupta* didn’t have any of this. She was waiting to turn 16 so that she could have a life-saving bariatric surgery, just so that she could breathe and walk easy. Weighing 100 kg, she had Type 2 diabetes, fatty liver, high cholesterol and blood pressure. Yet, she was not born fat, had no hormonal issues, nor was she diagnosed with any rare condition.

In fact, she weighed normal in her childhood. But then came the school years, the peer pressure, the rebellious distaste for home food, the binge-eating of junk food at get-togethers and the ordering out. In a nuclear family, where working parents are stretched between home and office responsibilities, the food app waved a magic wand. So much so that Rohini, who had mainly food apps on her cellphone for emergency use, ordered different kinds of food every day, a habit that soon turned into an addiction. Yet nothing seemed to satisfy her. Never too outdoorsy, she wasn’t into much physical activity either.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Dr Ganesh Jevalikar, child endocrinologist at Max Healthcare, who has been monitoring her unusual obesity, says, “Bariatric surgery, which involves reducing the stomach to kill hunger and increase satiety, is not an acceptable solution and we had to wait till she had gained puberty. You cannot drastically reduce calories in pre-teens when growth hormones are kicking in. She had a dangerously high BMI (body mass index) of 47, the normal being 25. Her diabetes and cholesterol levels worried us. She admitted that gorging on food was a stress reliever. In urban India, the onset of adult Type 2 diabetes is becoming common. We are seeing an increase in bone problems and PCOD in girls.” There has been a gradual increase in hyperactivity and neurological conditions, all the result of over-eating, he adds.

Child obesity, particularly in a sedentary world legitimised by the pandemic and a wishful living that thrives on the food-at-your-doorstep service, is an emerging epidemic in India. According to UNICEF’s World Obesity Atlas for 2022, India is predicted to have more than 27 million obese children, representing one in 10 children globally, by 2030. Dr Anuja Agarwala, former senior dietitian, Department of Paediatrics, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), says, “The National Family Health Survey (2019-21) found that 3.4 per cent of children under five are now overweight compared to 2.1 per cent in 2015-16. And if you compare another study from 2012 on 14- to 16-year-old school children of private schools (in the upper middle-class urban context) with the present, the obesity index has climbed sharply from 25 per cent and is touching near about 30 per cent. An obese child becomes an obese adult and obese adults make for a diseased generation.”

ALSO READ | The many unexpected creatures you see up close when you are walking in water

The sickness burden is evident from the number of teen patients that Dr Priyanka Rohatgi, chief nutritionist, Apollo Hospitals, gets every day despite the educated backgrounds they come from. “Ritika* is 18 and her mother is a doctor. Owing to her erratic schedule, her mother loaded up her payment wallet and Ritika would order online. She developed Irritable Bowel Syndrome, which affected her gut health. At 5 ft 6”, she weighed close to 90 kg. She would hardly sleep beyond five hours and this distorted her metabolism. If, in our time, you could spot one or two stout kids in a class, now a lean one is an exception.”

As a nutritionist, Rohatgi has dissected how food aggregators are a temptation, particularly for teens and pre-adults. “First, they lead to portion distortion. The pop-ups always flash an additional Coke, sundaes or chocolate mudcakes, for something between Rs 30 and Rs 50, along with the pizza that is ordered. Seemingly pocket friendly, these offers also load up the snack plate with what they may desire but not need. The biggest misnomer is the category called ‘healthy eats’ that seems to be disease friendly and has solutions to every kind of food allergy. But has one ever tested hygiene levels at cloud kitchens or the fact that the same oil is being used multiple times in cooking, increasing free radicals, the root cause of most diseases including obesity, heart disease and diabetes? And all of them have the same three triggers — refined carbohydrates, high fat and excessive salt.” Earlier, children didn’t have so many processed foods or shop-a-meal options, so they didn’t carry the calorie burden they have today, even when their metabolism has remained the same.

Advertisement

My healthy plate for the day My healthy plate for the day

While compiling her study at AIIMS, Agarwala traced our popcorn-eating habits, that being the easy nibble for all age groups. While 20 years ago (a family) had five cups amounting to 270 calories (in a single sitting), our mindless addiction to it has meant that we have 11 cups or 630 calories today.

Of course, it is easy enough to blame food dependencies on consumerist choices of a generation but convenience as a virtue cannot be totally denied. Nor can you deny that habits, good or bad, are bred when the child is in his or her formative years. As Agarwala says, “The biggest mistake a mother makes is to distort the appetite of the baby by supplementing breast milk with complementary feeds. Your breastmilk is all the child needs. I have had mothers who want their babies to gain weight simply because they don’t look chubby enough. Most Indians think not looking chubby means the baby is weak.” Another myth is that the baby fat disappears once the child grows older. But evidence shows that many pre-school or elementary school children, who are obese or overweight, remain so, as they enter their teenage years. Most of them fail to overcome this issue as they grow up.

She also says that if children were exposed to the flavours of all fruits and vegetables, unsalted of course, in the first and second year of their lives, they would never be fussy eaters. “I once had a mother asking me if she could give cola to her eight-month-old simply because he was refusing to eat but seemed to like the taste of cola. Children acquire their flavour profiles very fast and even if you are cooking at home, you must be conscious of the food you are giving them. Complex flavours mean evolved preferences.”

Advertisement

Jevalikar highlights the need to programme the child’s tastebuds for the first three years of his life. “Make that one food that everybody in the family has to have, no excuses allowed. Make eating a participatory family ritual rather than individual indulgence. And, maybe, it is a good idea to revive the tiffin concept,” he says. Rohatgi was surprised that despite “make your own meal” sessions in schools, 18-year-old Ritika didn’t know how to make buttermilk at home. She would instead opt for tetrapack juices and health drinks, full of preservatives.

Indian babies are born with more fat than muscle even if we look lean and thin compared to Western counterparts. That’s because Asian genetics are different. Also, your BMI doesn’t take into account the amount of fat in the body. So for Indians, it is the waist-to-hip ratio that is important, which is why we have one of the world’s highest burdens of non-communicable diseases. What then can be done to reverse child obesity that’s practical and implementable, considering that a habit acquired may not be shed easily till the alternative seems equally appealing? Agarwala suggests a family-counselling approach. “Most children with obesity have parents, too, with extremely sedentary lives and diet preferences. So, they need to change and support their child’s weight-loss journey.”

For starters, Agarwala has revisited the food pyramid with the healthy-eating plate. “Imagine your plate to be a pie chart. We need half of it to be full of fruits and vegetables, basically plant foods. One fourth part should be protein and the remaining quarter should be carbohydrates. We usually tend to reserve the bigger chunk for rice and wheat, thinking the meal would not have satiety value. It’s the same reason why despite having an omelette made of two eggs (good protein with high satiety value) people will always team it with bread. Millets, wholegrains, legumes and pulses include as many complex carbohydrates as possible as they take time to be broken down. Hydration is also very important. Junk that flavoured or sparkling water and go for plain water that’s boiled. Even RO takes away most of the healthy minerals from the water.” As a dietitian, she also feels the need to reorient ourselves to easy and fast home-cooked meals that do not make too much demands on a working mother’s time.

Agarwala suggests parents ensure behavioural modification by simple tricks and treats. “Limit portion size so that children have some space in their tummy and don’t feel heavy. Monitor mindless eating as they are hooked on to their devices, and urge them to take a break. Treats are not meant to be rewards, change the reward to maybe a short hike together or some fun outdoor activity.”

Rohatgi argues for smart substitutes that do not compromise a child’s nutritional requirements. Both have ideas on how consumers and food apps can make this work. Agarwala feels apps should put a total calorie count of the ordered meal as a pop-up so that you know what kind of exercise is needed to burn it. Rohatgi calls for a new food-aggregator business based on nutritious dabba services. “In Bengaluru, a food aggregator is connecting mothers to help their children eat better,” she adds. Or, simply, put up a chart that Agarwala compiled at AIIMS called, “Easy to eat but difficult to burn.” A piece of cake (250 calories) demands lawn tennis (singles) for two hours. Similarly, 40 g chocolates (220 calories) would require a jog for one hour at 6 km per hour. Vegetable pakoras (200 calories) can be neutralised by aerobic dancing for one hour! Do we need more incentive to drop the habit?

*Names have been changed to protect identity