I want a Pet

I have always wanted
A tiny cub as a pet
A tiger cub is all it is
On what my heart is set
But two stubborn parents
Have refused to ever let
Me even search or try
For a cuddly cub to get
So, when perchance, at the zoo
It was a tigress that I met
I told her how I want one
She answered, “Oh! No sweat!”
“Wait outside tonight,
Bring along a bassinet,
A bottle, diapers and, of course,
A brave and helpful vet.
For we have a new zookeeper
Who often does forget
To lock up behind him,
He hasn’t failed us yet.”
“Where do you plan to keep him?”
“Won’t your parents fume and fret?”
“He isn’t quite trained
Yet for toilet.”
“Worry not,” I told her,
“They’ll pose no threat
On seeing his squishy face,
Or even his silhouette
They’ll find space for him, I’m sure,
In our large kitchenette.
And when they get to know him,
Or see his toothy set,
They really won’t be able
To further stay upset!”
(Natasha Sharma is a Mumbai-based children’s writer)