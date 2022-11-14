I want a Pet

I have always wanted

A tiny cub as a pet

A tiger cub is all it is

On what my heart is set

But two stubborn parents

Have refused to ever let

Me even search or try

For a cuddly cub to get

So, when perchance, at the zoo

It was a tigress that I met

I told her how I want one

She answered, “Oh! No sweat!”

“Wait outside tonight,

Bring along a bassinet,

A bottle, diapers and, of course,

A brave and helpful vet.

For we have a new zookeeper

Who often does forget

To lock up behind him,

He hasn’t failed us yet.”

“Where do you plan to keep him?”

“Won’t your parents fume and fret?”

“He isn’t quite trained

Yet for toilet.”

“Worry not,” I told her,

“They’ll pose no threat

On seeing his squishy face,

Or even his silhouette

They’ll find space for him, I’m sure,

In our large kitchenette.

And when they get to know him,

Or see his toothy set,

They really won’t be able

To further stay upset!”

(Natasha Sharma is a Mumbai-based children’s writer)