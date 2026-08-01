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‘I let Naseeruddin Shah direct himself’: Rehmat director Gurvinder Singh

Gurvinder Singh on reimagining Ajeet Cour’s short stories for his latest directorial Rehmat, rejecting background scores, and working with Suvinder Vicky and Naseeruddin Shah.

Naseeruddin Shah in a still from Gurvinder Singh's RehmatNaseeruddin Shah in a still from Gurvinder Singh's Rehmat.
Written by: Alaka Sahani
7 min readAug 1, 2026 05:39 AM IST First published on: Aug 1, 2026 at 05:39 AM IST

Set in present-day Punjab, Gurvinder Singh’s Rehmat weaves together three short stories by Punjabi writer Ajeet Cour into a single cinematic narrative. In Rehmat, meaning compassion, a woman secretly shelters a wounded stranger in her home while his family grapples with grief and difficult choices. Elsewhere, a mysterious elderly man arrives in a village claiming to be God. In its exploration of human resilience, faith and compassion, the film addresses the issue of migration that continues to shape the region.

One of India’s leading contemporary filmmakers, Singh has previously made critically acclaimed films such as Anhey Ghorhey Da Daan (2011), Chauthi Koot (2015) and Adh Chanani Raat (2022) — all of them drawn from literary works. In an exclusive conversation, the National Award-winning filmmaker discusses casting Naseeruddin Shah, adapting literature for the screen, his decision to reject background scores and finding the soul of Rehmat. Excerpts:

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Alaka Sahani
Alaka Sahani

Alaka Sahani is a prominent film critic and journalist based in Mumbai. With a care... Read More

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