How to survive the wild…and the Delhi-Gurgaon expressway

Over the years, I have kind of become addicted to the ‘Survival’ programs on TV — of the Man vs Wild kind. I watch them avidly, albeit with a sardonic grin on my face. They are supposed to teach you how to survive and find ‘civilisation’ in the unlikely event that you are marooned in the Amazonian jungle or Kalahari Desert, or somewhere in the Arctic or the African savannah or an island speck in the Pacific rather than being stuck on the Delhi-Gurgaon expressway for eight hours because of some VIP passing by.

Usually, they drop two men (sometimes a man and a woman) into these places, both with opposing personalities so there are always differences in opinion, but nothing that leads to fisticuffs. They will have the minimal equipment (but always para-cord) and be given three days to find ‘help’. What they don’t tell you is that if you have to survive these situations, you need to be an ex-Green Beret or from the ‘Special Forces’ or have had combat experience in places like Afghanistan and have been specifically trained for just such scenarios. Nor do they tell you that they have a camera crew in tow whose members either have had similar training or are made of sheer guts, considering some of the angles they take their footage from. And probably, lurking somewhere in the background, is a medical team, just in case the experts get bitten by ‘critters’.

But yes, even for you and I there are some cardinal priorities that need to be followed just in case you are in such a situation. You need to find water, food, shelter and be able to kindle a fire; this last either by using cavemen techniques of rubbing sticks together, or using the batteries of a defunct cell-phone or a handy flint. To find your way back to civilisation, you have to find a stream or river and follow it downstream, till it passes a village or town. You may have to make your own raft to do this – out of the bamboo or other saplings available, but then again, you must know exactly how to do so. And yes, there is heavy lifting involved as well as intricate knowledge of choosing the correct vines to bind the logs together and the knots to be used. The aam junta will have no clue. However, there are a couple of easy ways to figure out directions using twigs and even your wristwatch, which would be useful if you knew in which direction you ought to set out for.

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For shelter, you need to construct a simple ‘lean to’ with palm leaves or a tepee or find a cave you can crawl into after ensuring there are no leopards or bears in the house. This is another important assumption: be sure to remember that every other living creature in this hostile environment is out to get you: be it a scorpion, snake, bullet ant, piranha, bear, buffalo, crocodile or lion. Never forget, here, you are at the bottom of the ‘food chain’.

But by now, you are thirsty and hungry. You must find water which could be a problem in desert or arid areas. You can live three weeks without food, but only three days without water. You must seek out animal trails as they invariably will lead to a water source. If you do find water, do not drink it straight-away. It could be full of animal poop and pee downloaded upstream. It must be boiled for at least 20 minutes, though there are some with iron-cast stomachs who swill it down straight. As insurance, you must know what medicinal plants can be found nearby that could settle your stomach. It’s also imperative to know which shoots, berries and fruits you can eat, and which will kill you.

As for food, you have to become a hunter gatherer. You can make your own bow and arrow, or a long spear and go stalking about in the forest. Or you can fish, improvising your tee shirt as a net and using grubs and beetles as your bait. Sometimes, you may have to dam up a small section of the stream and use your bare hands to catch the fish.

Often, you will end up empty handed, remaining hungry and feeling weak as a kitten. You will have burned up thousands of calories and desperately need to replenish them. So you pick up whatever disgusting creepy crawly you can find, or gross beetle larvae (from tree barks) roast them or eat them raw and say they taste of crispy chicken. Immediately, you will feel rejuvenated as the minuscule morsel of protein goes to work.

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By now, you will have had several arguments with your partner regarding what to do. To go ahead in your search for civilization even as dusk falls, or to stay put in your shelter. Sometimes you will agree to disagree. It’s all part of being a ‘team’. You will have had some hair-raising terrain to get past, sheer cliffs to repel down, marshes and swamps to wade through, but here it’s para-cord zindabad.

After three days, you will invariably find civilisation and be ‘rescued’, unlike so many of us, who may still be stuck on the Delhi-Gurgaon expressway blowing our horns and getting nowhere.