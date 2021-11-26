How to steer clear of Eenam-Pechi and other creatures

“I did the video recording on my phone camera four years ago, and wanted to turn it into a film, with real footage of my father and animation in the narration of the ghosts. But it didn’t shape up. Adithi joined us two years ago. When she made my father’s sketches and showed the story board, it was spot-on,” says Eriyat, “It loosely follows a documentary style but the imagination is the high point of the film. Many of these are known entities but here they have been reimagined visually.”

The film by Adithi Krishnadas is the 24-year-old’s ambition of bringing together her childhood love for cartoons and the craziness of Malayalam films. “For me, everything about Kandittund! was challenging, but that’s what made it fun! For instance, for some of the scenes, I had to enact the actions before a mirror to see how the body moved and then put it back into animation,” says Krishnadas, about the film that took nearly 18 months to complete. While its black-and-white format was a radical decision, Krishnadas has done a fine job of balancing dialogues with 2D animation.