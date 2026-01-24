How screenwriter Apurva Asrani’s Personal Loss Shaped The Pact, the first film under his new production house

When his father was ill for months, screenwriter Apurva Asrani found himself “grappling with an impending life without him”. He also felt he should resolve all their differences before it was too late, but that wasn’t possible. “In the years after his death, I have found myself having conversations with him, not as a parent and a child, but as friends. It’s like I knew the father but never met the man till after he passed three years ago,” recalls Asrani.

One incident, in particular, stayed with him: a rare moment of vulnerability when his father broke down after hitting him. His father promised him it would never happen again and even signed a pact to that effect on a random piece of paper. The short film The Pact, recently released on YouTube, features Parambrata Chattopadhyay is Asrani’s way of “understanding both that pact and the man I made it with.”