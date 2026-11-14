How Santosh Davakhar turned a childhood memory into Oscar-bound Gondhal

THIS WEEK, Santosh Davakhar left Mumbai for the US where he will be holding a host of special screenings for his debut feature, the Marathi-language Gondhal, India’s official entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the Oscars. His campaign in the US coincides with the return of this psychological thriller to theatres across India a year after its release.

Davakhar may have always set his eyes on a global stage but the story of his film is rooted deeply in a local folk culture and performance. As a child, Davakhar would accompany his grandfather to all-night Gondhal rituals in the Nashik region of Maharashtra. One of the oldest folk art forms of the state, Gondhal is performed to invoke local deities such as Goddess Bhavani and King Khandoba. The performers, known as ‘Gondhalis’, often dressed in traditional attire play folk music instruments and sing devotional songs.

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“Traditionally, these age-old rituals, involving music, dance and devotional singing, are held to mark special family occasions. They would begin in the evening and continue until dawn. Today, what once lasted through the night may wrap up in just three hours. I wanted to document the ritual because it is gradually disappearing,” says Davakhar.

Gondhal opens with a single, 25-minute-long continuous shot. Gondhal opens with a single, 25-minute-long continuous shot.

But he knew merely documenting the ritual would not make for compelling cinema. He needed a strong story and craft to engage audiences. “A filmmaker’s responsibility is also to entertain. That is why I built a human conflict around it and approached the film as a psychological thriller,” says Davakhar, who counts Alejandro González Iñárritu’s Birdman (2014) and Alfonso Cuarón’s Roma (2018) among his cinematic influences.

Set in the 1960s, the film revolves around Suman (Ishita Deshmukh), a young bride who plots to escape with the help of an admirer so that she can be with the man she truly loves. While Suman is not consciously fighting patriarchy, Davakhar believes her choices are an attempt to break the barriers imposed by society. He also found an interesting contradiction in the ritual: an entire village gathers to seek divine blessings, but what happens when those assembled there are caught up in their own troubles? “That idea became part of the film’s conflict,” he says.

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Central to the film’s storytelling and its world is its music. With the desire to keep the music authentic, Davakhar approached legendary composer Ilaiyaraaja. The 83-year-old composer wanted to understand the ritual before composing the score. He travelled from Chennai to Sinnar in Nashik and spent two days observing the ritual, including the kirtan and the different ceremonies.

“I admired him for doing that. He has worked on more than 1,500 films. Yet, he was willing to study and observe these musical traditions. We have a lot to learn from him,” says Davakhar.

Gondhal opens with a single, 25-minute-long continuous shot. “When I started working on the script in 2020, I wanted to write a complete story in a single take. Eventually, I restricted the opening scene to 25 minutes because there was so much drama and emotion to capture, and I felt that a longer story would not work in a continuous shot,” Davakhar says.

Santosh Davakhar will be holding a host of special screenings for his debut feature, the Marathi-language Gondhal, India’s official entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the Oscars. Santosh Davakhar will be holding a host of special screenings for his debut feature, the Marathi-language Gondhal, India’s official entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the Oscars.

The director made sure that even during intense dramatic moments, the film does not shy away from exploring human emotions. The key characters are not presented as glorified figures. They are ordinary people driven by their individual desires, capable of being greedy and selfish. “Every person can be greedy or selfish and is trying to pursue what they personally want. Those are real human traits, and I believe audiences can connect with them,” he says.

Davakhar’s desire to tell a story rooted in India’s cultural heritage was also shaped by his exposure to international cinema. In 2017, he took his second short film, titled Adnyat, to the Short Film Corner at the Cannes Film Festival, where he watched more than 40 films. The experience made him reflect on how Indian cinema was perceived internationally and shaped his desire to look deep inside India and its culture to find a story. “International audiences often associate India only with poverty and casteism. I wanted to make a film rooted in India’s heritage and represent the country on an international platform,” says Davakhar.

Once back in India, Davakhar immersed himself in the craft of screenwriting. He read books, studied screenplays and tried to understand the mechanics of storytelling, from character arcs and story structure to the midpoint and the progression of the first and second acts. He also attended a screenwriting course organised by the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) in Mumbai.

Translating this vision to the screen was no easy task. The production took place on a set in Mumbai, with the shooting schedule spread over approximately three weeks. Davakhar, who also produced the film, had to anticipate the logistical challenges of executing a single-take sequence involving a large cast and several extras, all within a limited budget. The visual treatment, with cinematography by Amalendu Chaudhary, and music, composed by Ilaiyaraaja, were equally important.

While the Oscar campaign remains Davakhar’s immediate priority, he is already looking ahead. His next project will be about Shahaji Raje, the father of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. He hopes to give the film the same raw, rustic quality that he admired in Brad Pitt-starrer Troy (2004).