How Pyre brings a love story from the ghost villages of Uttarakhand

At the screening of the film Pyre in a mall in east Delhi, a crowd builds around its lead actors. The actors, Hira Devi and Padam Singh, pose for selfies and smile into the flashing light bulbs.

Neither of them has faced a camera before. His only role before this, says 80-year-old Singh, was of Sita’s friend in a Ramlila decades ago. But with Pyre, the two are leading the life of actors — from travelling abroad for the first time to Estonia, where the film premiered in 2024, to attending screenings across India. The film released in theatres last week. “All OTT platforms rejected the film without even watching it, because it had no known faces headlining it,” says writer- director Vinod Kapri.

Set in the Kumaon region of Uttarakhand, with the spectacular Himalayas as a background, the film is a poignant exploration of love and longing, companionship and isolation as an elderly couple, Padam Singh (who plays himself) and Tulsi (played by Hira Devi), struggle to fill their present with meaning and carve out hope for the future as their village slowly empties out. Their son left the village 28 years ago on a journey many made before him and many after him, never to return.

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Film Pyar is set in the Kumaon region of Uttarakhand. Film Pyar is set in the Kumaon region of Uttarakhand.

“It is essentially a love story,” says Kapri, who left TV journalism around 2013 and turned to films. “I was already thinking of quitting TV when one morning I got a call from Rajkumar Hirani to congratulate me for a documentary I had made on Anna Hazare. He advised me to make films,” he says. Kapri made his debut film, Miss Tanakpur Haazir Ho in 2015.

The idea for Pyre came to Kapri in 2018, when he met a couple while he was out trekking in Munsiyari. They lived alone in the hills and the way they were around each other stayed with him. “They had about 40-50 goats. When I asked the man why they kept so many, he said each time he needs help to take his wife to the hospital, he gives a goat to the villagers who help him,” says Kapri. “I asked him what he will do when he runs out of goats and he said perhaps they both would be gone before that!”

But the old man’s constant worry was that if he died before his wife, how would she build a pyre for him.

“When I met them, I thought hardships are part of everyone’s lives but the way they were talking to each other, smoking beedis together, fascinated me. I felt one should age together like this. Jiske saath aapne zindagi mein baal kaalein kiye hain, unhi ke saath aapke bal safed hon,” says Kapri.

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This meeting was the seed of an idea that developed into Pyre but to build the characters, Kapri needed inspiration. He found it in the relationship of his chachi Tulsi (after whom he named the character) and chacha Padam Singh, a retired Army man.

Initially, he had approached Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah for the role but decided to look closer home on the advice of Shah. And then, at his father’s 80th birthday party, his uncle did an impromptu audition and he found his lead.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vinod Kapri (@vinodkaprii)

“Every time I would visit our village in Berinag (Pithoragarh) in the summers, I would see my uncle and aunt bickering endlessly. But beneath that, there was a real companionship and affection,” says Kapri, who belongs to the region but grew up wherever his father’s Army postings took him.

“My uncle would get a monthly quota of alcohol from the canteen. He and my aunt would wipe it off in a week. Every time they drank, they fought with each other and then with the others,” laughs Kapri.

In the film, Padam Singh takes his daily swigs while Tulsi takes frequent puffs on her beedis as they argue vociferously and grumble softly, but loudly enough for the other to hear.

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Kapri thought of casting his aunt too but when it didn’t work out, he began looking elsewhere. Scouting in the mountains, he zeroed in on a woman carrying a bundle of wood on her head. As he approached her, she mistook him for a forest official and fearing a penalty, dropped the wood and broke into a run. As the village perched above watched the commotion below, a 60-something Hira Devi asked them what the fuss was about. “They are from Bambai, they are looking for a heroine,” explained a girl. “I can be a heroine,” laughed Hira Devi. Her spunk got her the role. “I am known in my village for cracking jokes but I didn’t know that they would take my joke seriously. I felt very shy but my children persuaded me,” says Hira Devi.

She made her living cooking in a nearby school after the death of her husband. Today, she lives alone in the village with her four children having migrated to the plains below.

Pyre may be a love story but migration runs like a leitmotif. As one after another, young men trickle down the mountains for jobs and better opportunities, a haunting silence descends and settles on the village they have left behind. A silence broken on­ly by thunder and the relentless rain that hollows out alr­e­ady abandoned hou­ses. There is fear and anxiety in Padam Singh’s eyes as he pleads a young boy to stay on at least for another year. The solitude that envelops the village like a shroud, when everybody but the couple is gone, could well belong to a horror story.

Vinod Kapri’s film Pyre featuring first-time actors Hira Devi and Padam Singh. Vinod Kapri’s film Pyre featuring first-time actors Hira Devi and Padam Singh.

“Migration was not actually my story, but of course, I wanted to highlight the issue,” says Kapri. He had earlier spotlighted the issue in a book 1232 km and documentary, in which he followed seven migrant labourers as they made their way home from Ghaziabad to Bihar during the lockdown in 2020.

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“You know they say ek baar pahad mein taala lag jaata hai toh woh dobara nahi khulta (once a house is locked in the hills, it remains shut),” says Kapri. Over a thousand villages in Uttarakhand have been dubbed ‘ghost villages’ with their entire population emptied out, prompting the government to explore strategies to stem migration out of the hills. But Pyre could well be the story of any remote region. “Recently someone called me from Karnataka saying this is the story of our hills too,” says Kapri.

From a girl who told him after a screening in Chicago how the film prompted her to video call her grandparents whom she hadn’t spoken to in five months to emotional scenes in cinema halls, Kapri says Pyre seems to have struck a chord.

As for his actors, they are happy travelling to new places and meeting new people but look forward to returning to their home in the hills. “The only thing I feel sad about is that I had to sell my buffalo since I had to travel and there was no one to look after her. Earlier, when I went to Estonia, I worried about her the whole trip. I will really miss her now,” says Hira Devi, before she turns to a group of people waiting impatiently to get a photograph with her.