How Pratibha Ranta, Rohit Saraf brought forgotten rebels to life in The Revolutionaries

Some freedom fighters are etched into public memory; others remain buried in its footnotes. For actors Pratibha Ranta and Rohit Saraf, being part of Nikkhil Advani’s upcoming series The Revolutionaries became an introduction to the latter. Ranta and Saraf, who essay the characters of Pratibha Lahiri and Sachindranath Sanyal respectively, were previously unfamiliar with the two revolutionaries who, alongside Rash Behari Bose and Bagha Jatin, fought against British rule in the early 20th century.

Preparing for the series, which is inspired by Sanjeev Sanyal’s book Revolutionaries: The Other Story of How India Won Its Freedom (HarperCollins India, 2023), meant not just learning about that period in history but also delving into the lives of people whose stories have largely remained outside the mainstream narrative of India’s freedom struggle.

“I was absolutely blown away by their courage and how they fought for our freedom. Even after a setback, they would regroup and fight again,” says Ranta.

Considered to be a master of disguise, Rash Behari Bose planned the 1912 bomb attack on British Viceroy Lord Hardinge during a procession in Delhi as well as organised the failed 1915 nationwide armed revolt in British military cantonments. Known for his fearlessness, Bagha Jatin was the founding member of Jugantar, a secret revolutionary society in Bengal.

Sachindranath Sanyal was the founding member of the Hindustan Republican Association and was a close associate of Bose. Pratibha Lahiri, who was married to Sanyal, supported the freedom movement through underground networks. The Revolutionaries, scheduled to premiere on September 11 on Prime Video, features Bhuvan Bam as Bose and Gurfateh Pirzada as Jatin.

“Since there isn’t much information about Pratibha Lahiri, we had a lot of room to play around with her character. Nikkhil sir and the team had read about so many young women revolutionaries and studied what they were like at that time and what characteristics we could pick from them,” says Pratibha Ranta, who was praised for her performance in Laapataa Ladies (2024) and Heeramandi (2024).

Much like Lahiri, Sanyal’s story remains largely undocumented. “We could take this character and build him the way we wanted to — from the way he looks to the way he talks and what he believes in,” says Rohit Saraf, who made his big screen debut with Dear Zindagi (2016) and later acted in films such as The Sky Is Pink (2019) and Ludo (2020) and popular series like Mismatched.

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Saraf had to go through a physical transformation to play Sanyal’s character. “Sanyal’s character was written as the most able pehelwan in his akhada and there were several action sequences. When I wanted to have an image of how Nikkhil Sir visualised the character, he said: ‘I need you to look like Brad Pitt from Fight Club,” says Saraf, who trained in mallakhamb and kalaripayattu while preparing for the role.

While Ranta didn’t have to undergo physical training, even though the poster shows her weilding a gun, she had to crack the comic timing. Advani’s tip for her was to “imagine Sridevi from ChaalBaaz.” Instead of copying Sridevi, Ranta tried to be “honest to the feelings” of her character and truthfully depicted what’s on the script. “I wondered how it would feel to be in that period, when you leave everything behind and fight for your country,” says Ranta.

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Singling out a scene with Saraf, Ranta talks about how the show also examines the societal issues of that period. In that scene, Lahiri tells Sanyal how a woman’s struggle for freedom from the moment she is born. “Moments like this give the show a contemporary touch and make the characters relatable,” says Ranta.

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Even as the series explores the interpersonal relationships between the four leading characters, the romantic relationship between Sanyal and Lahiri gives The Revolutionaries another emotional layer. Speaking about it, Saraf says: “We have managed to do something (as on-screen couple) that’s convincing. Even outside the love story, Pratibha has an incredible arc and I have my own track.”