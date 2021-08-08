How Payal Kapadia ‘found’ her documentary film which won the L’Oeil d’Or at Cannes

There is something fundamentally deliberate about letters, the way its words allow for journeys never taken before. Mumbai-based filmmaker Payal Kapadia uses the tenderness and vulnerability of the written word as the main filament of her latest film, A Night of Knowing Nothing – a fleeting glimpse into the world of its anonymous protagonist, L, while cataloguing her love letters to her beloved, K.

“It’s an essay film that mixes reality and fiction,” says Kapadia, 35. The film uncovers the state of a nation. In this case, the idea of being young in contemporary India.

The film, produced by Petit Chaos, a French production house, has won the Oeil d’or: Le Prix du documentaire (The Golden Eye, the Documentary Prize) at the recent 74th Cannes Film Festival, making Kapadia the first Indian to receive the honour since the award’s initiation six years ago. Kapadia’s film was up against numerous other films, including the Academy Award-winning English filmmaker Andrea Arnold’s Cow, American director Todd Haynes’ The Velvet Underground, Irish director Mark Cousins’ The Storms of Jeremy Thomas, and veteran Italian director and actor Marco Bellocchio’s Marx Can Wait.

Kapadia places the love story in concomitance with the politics of the day. As it documents a relationship, the film archives contemporary realities. From caste discrimination, communalism, subversion of freedom of speech and expression, and censorship of political dissent, use of nationalism to trample on constitutional loyalties, to right-wing nationalists holding sway – issues that have been significant to India and the world in the last decade. “We’ve started seeing politics as something separate from us, but that’s not the case. A filmmaker’s political position shows clearly in her film. No one can shy away from that…and love is also political, no? Especially in our country, where falling in love comes with a great deal of social complications,” says Kapadia, in an email interview from Paris.

A graduate from Pune’s Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Kapadia roped in Bhumisuta Das, another FTII graduate, as the film’s narrator. Even as L, who is a student at FTII, talks of love, it’s not without the mention of caste since K’s parents won’t accept her, since she is from a lower caste. The shadowy realities of other incidents that disrupted campus life is what Kapadia trains her lens at – be it the University of Hyderabad student Rohith Vemula’s suicide in 2016, FTII protests a year ago, where the students refused to accept actor-turned-politician Gajendra Chauhan as their chairperson, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) protests the next year or those at other universities.

Kapadia uses silence through the film even when there is fervent activity on screen – students dancing, police manhandling. Her monochrome shots, many from FTII, are merged with other “found footage” to evoke a sense of melancholy.

The film title, too, she says, was “found”. Kapadia’s partner and the film’s cinematographer and editor Ranabir Das had taken some photographs of the FTII campus, when the two were students there. On one of these shoots, he stumbled upon a poem on a wall, titled A Night of Knowing Nothing. The poet was unknown. “The title invoked a vulnerability. The film could be perceived as one long unpredictable night,” says Kapadia.

Ranabir and Kapadia shot stray conversations in 2016-17, but there was no holistic vision until 2019. The two then got more footage from filmmakers and friends, apart from archival material, and decided to bind these “seemingly disconnected images” through the “fictional” letters. They were inspired by Chris Marker’s Sans Soleil (1983) and Miguel Gomes’ Redemption (2013), who used hybrid formats in non-fiction. “We used tools from reality and sometimes made up narratives to speak about our personal truth,” she says.

In 2015, months before Kapadia began to shoot A Night of Knowing Nothing, she was at the forefront of the infamous four-month protests at the FTII campus that were held against the appointment of Chauhan as the new chairperson. On the 68th day of the protest, while the students abandoned classes, Prashant Pathrabe, the then director, issued a notice to the 2008 batch to vacate the hostel and asked for an assessment of film projects, which were mostly incomplete. Calling it “irrational”, the students held him captive in his office. This was followed by a midnight crackdown by the police where five students were arrested. About 35 students were later named in the chargesheet. Kapadia was one of them. She was charged with disciplinary action, lost her scholarship and the opportunity to participate in an international exchange programme, alongside a few others.

Filmmaker Vikas Urs, Kapadia’s batchmate, who was one of the five students arrested, recalls those tough months. “Like for a lot of us, and for Payal too, I think the film is a catharsis,” says Urs.

After her 13-minute short film Afternoon Clouds made it to the 70th Cannes International Festival Cinefondation in the competition category in 2017, FTII decided to support Kapadia with a letter and travel expenses. The authorities observed that she had been “disciplined”. Kapadia, however, does not delve into the issue. The matter is still ongoing in a Pune court.

Her mother, veteran artist Nalini Malani’s politically motivated works has had quite an impact on Kapadia, too, who grew up watching “a lot of arthouse cinema”. And, thus, at the heart of the film is an intense sense of yearning. “Maybe, this yearning can be translated into a desire for a certain kind of idea, future or society,” she says. So, will A Night of Knowing Nothing eventually see the light of day in India? Kapadia is optimistic.

She recalls one of her mother’s collaborations with former National School of Drama director Anuradha Kapur in 1997. Based on German playwright Bertolt Brecht’s short story, The Job, Malani had created the sets for the performance. A 12-year-old Kapadia sat in the audience and watched the lines projected on the walls – “By the sweat of thy brow, thy shall fail to earn thy bread”.

“These words still ring in my body. I feel a sense of hopelessness that my parents’ generation failed to bring about an idea of India that was as inclusive as they had hoped for. Perhaps, the status quo was not challenged enough. So, now, we need to have greater accessibility in art practices for those who don’t read about discrimination in books but who face it in their daily lives,” she says.