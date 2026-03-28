How one woman’s diary became a powerful archive of resilience

Eliamma Matthen wrote these words in her diary on November 4, 1938, days after her husband, banker Chalakuzhy Paulose Matthen — co-founder of Travancore National and Quilon Bank — was arrested at his Madras home on October 20, 1938, under an extradition warrant issued by the British Political Agent in the State of Travancore. The warrant was reportedly issued at the request of the Dewan of Travancore, who sought to prosecute Matthen and five other bank directors for “conspiracy to defraud the public” following the failure of the bank earlier that year.
They were held without bail for six months while the jurisdiction of the case was contested. In April 1939, they were extradited to Trivandrum, where they arguably faced a show trial. Matthen was sentenced to eight years of rigorous imprisonment, later reduced to five on appeal. Unlike the other directors, he remained confined in the criminal block until his release in January 1942.
Outside the prison, meanwhile, as Eliamma pursued tireless efforts for his release, the family faced financial difficulties. The burden of the household and care of eight children fell entirely on her.
It was during this period that her diary became both record and refuge, chronicling not just details of the case but also her fears, moments of exhaustion and faith that kept her going. Donated to the Kerala Council for Historical Research with other private papers of Eliamma in 2009 — on the recommendation of late historian KN Panikkar — the writings now form the core of the exhibition Lilies in the Garden of Tomorrow in Mattancherry, Kochi, the very city where Eliamma was baptised.
Curated by Bakul Patki, it is ideated by her great granddaughter-in-law Sarah Chandy, a London-based photographer and journalist, who married Eliamma’s great grandson in 2009. “Her writing was her holding space; it was not begun with an audience in mind but as a practice of attention. As years pass, it becomes clear that she wants this story of resilience shared,” states the artist.
The idea of creating a visual narrative for Eliamma’s story developed in 2024, as Chandy’s photographic practice was beginning to deepen. It was also the natural extension of a process of inquiry into both her own attachment to her in-laws and her teenage daughter’s questions about her Indian ancestry.
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“I was aware of the imprisonment of Matthen and those tumultuous years for the family from conversations stretching back two decades. But this project really began with wanting to understand my daughter’s inheritance. At the same time my grandmother-in-law, who was the last of the generation that had a living memory of Eliamma, was dying,” says Chandy.
Carefully leafing through the pages of the diaries, written between May 1938 and April 1942, through Eliamma’s entries Chandy also evokes the ethos of the time. Climbing up the narrow steps of Arrow Gallery in Jew Town, viewers are greeted with archival family photographs, newspaper reports revealing the public unfolding of the case as well as an installation holding envelopes that contained letters Eliamma wrote to Chalakuzhy during his days at the Central Jail of Travancore. The several months of research saw Chandy access archives across the globe, from London to Kolkata, Thiruvananthapuram, Bengaluru, Darjeeling and Chennai, as well record recollections of Eliamma and the case from family members.
While a glass vitrine encases, among others, a fibre chain and cross made by a convict sent to her by Chalakuzhy, at the very core are excerpts from the diary entries on the walls. “She wrote the diary daily as part of a practice of attention and the nature of the entries did change over time. It begins with a lot of religious quotes and simple sketches of the day. But, by the second volume, she makes an active choice to record, with one side of a spread acting as an event page of sorts and the other becoming a religious reflection. She maintains that pattern, cramming information on eventful days into the margins, emotions made visible by handwriting changes, multiple underlinings and blotched ink,” says Chandy. She adds how the diary also becomes a means for her to understand Eliamma better.
As time passed, the once affluent Syrian Christian family also faced mounting financial strain as resources became increasingly scarce. On October 10, 1939, Eliamma writes, “There were about Rs 70 in the safe and I was counting that for this month’s small expenses. It is
all gone!”
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The exhibition also features staged photographs of performance work between the artist and family members. Dressed in white is Eliamma’s great granddaughter Premala Matthen. “This exhibition is the result of the collective memory of the wider family, which includes memories held within the body. Here, these acts of relational mapping — posture, proximity and gesture — are made visible alongside family archive and formal public records. I want viewers to become part of my creative process. I don’t want to tell people what to think. I want them to be able to look, listen, feel, cross-reference and arrive at their own understanding,” says Chandy.
Vandana Kalra is an art critic and Deputy Associate Editor with The Indian Express. She has spent more than two decades chronicling arts, culture and everyday life, with modern and contemporary art at the heart of her practice.
With a sustained engagement in the arts and a deep understanding of India’s cultural ecosystem, she is regarded as a distinctive and authoritative voice in contemporary art journalism in India.
Vandana Kalra's career has unfolded in step with the shifting contours of India’s cultural landscape, from the rise of the Indian art market to the growing prominence of global biennales and fairs. Closely tracking its ebbs and surges, she reports from studios, galleries, museums and exhibition spaces and has covered major Indian and international art fairs, museum exhibitions and biennales, including the Venice Biennale, Kochi-Muziris Biennale, Documenta, Islamic Arts Biennale.
She has also been invited to cover landmark moments in modern Indian art, including SH Raza’s exhibition at the Centre Pompidou in Paris and the opening of the MF Husain Museum in Doha, reflecting her long engagement with the legacies of India’s modern masters.
Alongside her writing, she applies a keen editorial sensibility, shaping and editing art and cultural coverage into informed, cohesive narratives. Through incisive features, interviews and critical reviews, she brings clarity to complex artistic conversations, foregrounding questions of process, patronage, craft, identity and cultural memory.
The Global Art Circuit: She provides extensive coverage of major events like the Kochi-Muziris Biennale, Serendipity Arts Festival, and high-profile international auctions.
Artist Spotlights: She writes in-depth features on modern masters (like M.F. Husain) and contemporary performance artists (like Marina Abramović).
Art and Labor: A recurring theme in her writing is how art reflects the lives of the marginalized, including migrants, farmers, and labourers.
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
Her recent portfolio is dominated by the coverage of the 2025 art season in India:
1. Kochi-Muziris Biennale & Serendipity Arts Festival
"At Serendipity Arts Festival, a 'Shark Tank' of sorts for art and crafts startups" (Dec 20, 2025): On how a new incubator is helping artisans pitch products to investors.
"Artist Birender Yadav's work gives voice to the migrant self" (Dec 17, 2025): A profile of an artist whose decade-long practice focuses on brick kiln workers.
"At Kochi-Muziris Biennale, a farmer’s son from Patiala uses his art to draw attention to Delhi’s polluted air" (Dec 16, 2025).
"Kochi Biennale showstopper Marina Abramović, a pioneer in performance art" (Dec 7, 2025): An interview with the world-renowned artist on the power of reinvention.
2. M.F. Husain & Modernism
"Inside the new MF Husain Museum in Qatar" (Nov 29, 2025): A three-part series on the opening of Lawh Wa Qalam in Doha, exploring how a 2008 sketch became the architectural core of the museum.
"Doha opens Lawh Wa Qalam: Celebrating the modernist's global legacy" (Nov 29, 2025).
3. Art Market & Records
"Frida Kahlo sets record for the most expensive work by a female artist" (Nov 21, 2025): On Kahlo's canvas The Dream (The Bed) selling for $54.7 million.
"All you need to know about Klimt’s canvas that is now the most expensive modern artwork" (Nov 19, 2025).
"What’s special about a $12.1 million gold toilet?" (Nov 19, 2025): A quirky look at a flushable 18-karat gold artwork.
4. Art Education & History
"Art as play: How process-driven activities are changing the way children learn art in India" (Nov 23, 2025).
"A glimpse of Goa's layered history at Serendipity Arts Festival" (Dec 9, 2025): Exploring historical landmarks as venues for contemporary art.
Signature Beats
Vandana is known for her investigative approach to the art economy, having recently written about "Who funds the Kochi-Muziris Biennale?" (Dec 11, 2025), detailing the role of "Platinum Benefactors." She also explores the spiritual and geometric aspects of art, as seen in her retrospective on artist Akkitham Narayanan and the history of the Cholamandal Artists' Village (Nov 22, 2025). ... Read More