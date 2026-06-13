How Nepal’s Cannes-winning Elephants In The Fog is changing queer cinema in South Asia

When the strikingly atmospheric film Elephants In The Fog won the Un Certain Regard Jury prize at the recently concluded Cannes film festival, it was a moment: the first film from Nepal to have been officially selected at the festival going straight into the winners list; it was no less than a dream coming true.

It may be set in a small village among the members of the Kinnar community, which stretches across the South Asian nations of Nepal, Bangladesh, Pakistan and India, tapping into its rules and rituals, but at heart, it is a film about love and belonging. Specific yet universal, in the way the best films are. The Metis or Kinnars (called Hijras in India) have traditionally struggled for acceptance and a life of dignity, denied on the basis of them not fitting in: It’s only in the last few years that legal recognition of the ‘third gender’ has begun. It is against this backdrop that films featuring the community have their own struggle: how do you create authenticity while showing a group of people who have been forced into adopting exaggerated claps, one of their distinctive features, and ultra-colourful attire to be able to stand out, as well as fit in? How does a filmmaker gain trust in an atmosphere of distrust, which has hardened lines over generations?