How do students get to know the spunky Gandhi? A teacher devises a study plan

By Dayita Datta

At the outset, I must confess that most students are put off by Gandhi in their student days. I have to admit I was, too. Age and maturity have made me wiser, I hope. It is possibly because of the way Gandhi is presented to children — as a somewhat mummified and saintly figure. Studies of children’s literature tell us that children generally react against such figures, whether in their textbooks or in didactic children’s literature. The enduring popularity of Enid Blyton’s stories or the phenomenal success of the Harry Potter series is surely proof of the sort of characters children react to, and often identify with. I remember finding Sukumar Ray’s stories of the mischievous schoolboy Pagla Dasu and his mates far more enjoyable than the dreary stories about the “subodh baalak (good boy) ” which our Hindi and Bengali readers dished out.

And so it is about Gandhi. Every October 2, students are forced to hold a “special assembly” where someone addresses them about the virtues of the Father of the Nation and about non-violence; there are a few songs and then students return thoroughly bored and untouched by the whole event. This may be one of the reasons why many Indian adults persist with the utterly asinine and wholly erroneous notion that Gandhi was responsible for Partition — and the recent remarks by the ilk of Pragya Thakur don’t help much either.

How can you expect children to understand that non-violence requires courage of the highest order when society as a whole celebrates and even rewards violence? Young people are in awe of “manly” heroes such as Subhas Chandra Bose or Bhagat Singh. Both have been glorified on celluloid. As Gandhi himself noted, most history records acts of violence by rulers. In the words of historian David Hardiman, “everyday peaceful resolution of conflict (is) being ignored even though it provided the basis for any civilised life.”

So, I can offer no ready-made solutions for introducing Gandhi to children. To do so, I believe teachers must have the conviction that he is worth introducing to children — not simply as a subject to be studied for examinations. As a teacher, over the years, I have tried several different techniques, in an attempt to get students to understand his importance. Most have been outside the classroom as most school syllabi give little scope for a more imaginative approach. I can claim no originality but have not hesitated to borrow ideas where I could.

Here, I must give the credit to the late Miss Saroj Srivastava, former principal of Welham Girls’ School in Dehradun. Once, on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, she had a truly visionary idea that the school (Classes V to XII), should do a project on Gandhi, each class focussing on different aspects of his life and work. Teachers and students were given the freedom to choose whatever aspect they wanted. My class and I decided to take up Gandhi in South Africa as the seed-time of his activism in India. Another group decided to take up his experiences in childhood — and, eventually, the exhibition that emerged was a fairly comprehensive portrait of the man and the many aspects and implications of his work. Students were able to present and answer questions during the exhibition. Many senior students were critical of him, pointing out the contradictions in his life and that was fine, too.

Another project I took up a few years ago was “Gandhi’s global footprint” — where we focussed on non-violent struggles around the world — taking up unusual examples from as far afield as the mothers of the Plaza de Mayo in Argentina, calling for justice for their disappeared children, Charles Perkins and the aboriginal rights movement in Australia, Desmond Tutu and the Truth and Reconciliation Commission in South Africa, Wangari Maathai and the Green Belt Movement in Kenya and Vaclav Havel and the Velvet Revolution in Czechoslovakia. The children I worked with were not among the best students of the school — but one of the poignant moments came during the exhibition when a student presenter switched to her mother tongue to explain the importance of the courage of Charles Perkins leading his non-violent fight for Australian aborigines against a racist state. That she, too, hailed from a tribal community must have touched a chord with her.

Many years ago, I was privileged to watch Tom Alter and Mrinalini Sarabhai read the letters between Gandhi and Sarojini Naidu collected in the book The Mahatma and the Poetess. Last year, on Gandhi Jayanti, instead of focussing on the public face of Gandhi, I organised two students to read a selection of these letters — which brought out the tender, private face of Gandhi, his puckish humour, even Naidu’s disparaging remarks on his diet when she first met him — “a miserable mess”, she called it. Many students have heard or read Nehru’s “the light has gone out of our lives” but few may have read Naidu’s impassioned “my father, do not rest” — on the same occasion. At the end of the reading, we had a wonderful cartoon where Gandhi says to Martin Luther King Jr (presumably in heaven) “The odd thing about assassins, Dr King, is they think they have killed you.” That got the message across without long speeches.

I often begin teaching Gandhi’s role in the freedom struggle with the little clip from Richard Attenborough’s Gandhi (1982) about Gandhi’s defiance of the pass laws. Senior students could be asked to watch the film (despite all its obvious limitations, for the performance by Ben Kingsley) and the film Selma (2014, directed by Ava DuVernay), and analyse both films in the context of non-violence. Both Gandhi and King were deeply believing men, without being sectarian — and their faith was linked to their belief in non-violence. How many students (or teachers, for that matter) know that King visited India in 1959 and that a small selection of items from the Sabarmati Ashram are given pride of place at the King Center in Atlanta? In King’s words, “To other countries I might go as a tourist. To India, I come as a pilgrim.”

Some years ago, Gopalkrishna Gandhi, the Mahatma’s grandson and former governor of West Bengal, had written a wonderful article about Gandhi and the role of music in his life — not an aspect covered by other articles or books about him. From the impact of traditional bards singing the story of the mythological Shravan Kumar, to his jejune attempts to play the violin in England, to his love for certain Christian hymns, and even Rabindra Sangeet — the music of prayer was vital to Gandhi. I would suggest that students and teachers go through the Sabarmati Ashram bhajanavali — which must be the first non-sectarian hymn book in the world — and put together a choir with some of these songs. A short evocative clipping of Abide with Me played on the Beating Retreat and rung out from the bells of the Secretariat could be shown on the occasion.

Finally, as this is a generation that responds to visual and aural methods, may I suggest the audiobook of My Experiments with Truth (1927) read by actor-filmmakers Shekhar Kapoor and Nandita Das — which begins (as does the film) with the assassination and then the introduction to the book, and then goes on to narrate Gandhi’s “experiments” — admitting his faults and flaws along the way? That might, perhaps, help students realise that he was a man, not a myth. Perhaps, they could also look at the worldwide movement of children inspired by the Swedish schoolgirl Greta Thunberg and read about Gandhi’s damning indictment of industrial development and its effects. He was, indeed, an environmental crusader long before it became fashionable.

(Dayita Datta taught history at Welham Girls School,Dehradun, and retired as vice-principal. She now teaches history at Assam Valley School at Balipara in Assam)