How Diwali’s classical rare raga came to be

Suanshu Khurana is an award-winning journalist and music critic currently serving as a Senior Assist... Read More
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One of the more unusual intersections of Diwali and Hindustani classical music is raag Deepavali, created by the pioneering flautist Pandit Pannalal Ghosh, disciple of Ustad Allauddin Khan, founder of the Maihar gharana, a guru to Ustad Ali Akbar Khan, Pt Ravi Shankar and Annapurna Devi.
While festivals have long inspired the classical music repertoire, Holi, in particular, has found rich expression in compositions. But Diwali has had relatively few compositions or representations in the Hindustani classical tradition.
Ghosh is credited with transforming a largely folk instrument into one capable of rendering the complexities of Hindustani classical music. Among his several innovations was the creation of raag Deepavali, which he reportedly composed around 1946.
The raga is known to create an aura of the morning, an ode to the gods who represent Diwali. However, it hasn’t trickled down so popularly as it could have, since it is seen as “a gharana trademark” and not many others want to attempt it. Jaipur Atrauli gharana vocalist Ashwini Bhide Deshpande had sung it in 2013 at one of her concerts on the eve of Diwali. It has also been performed by flautist Pravin Godkhindi and sitar exponent Nayan Ghosh.
According to Pannalal Ghosh’s student Nityanand Haldipur, the raga has also been misconstrued as Yaman and Lalit. “It’s a moorchhana raag (of Puriya Kalyan; this is where one keeps the notes of the raga constant but changes the location of sa),” he had said, in an interview to The Indian Express.
Kirana gharana doyen Pandit Chhannulal Mishra, who infused Banaras gayaki into his repertoire, would often speak of how musicians do not sing Deepavali compositions often enough. So he created what he called ‘Diwali bandish’ capturing the devotional spirit of the festival. He would often sing Pujat diwali, jagmag ujiyari in his concerts, closer to the festival.
In Maharashtra, there is an old tradition of Diwali Pahat, especially in Mumbai and Pune. Held at the break of dawn on Diwali, these concerts often feature morning ragas and a variety of abhangs. Held mostly in open spaces, this is what continues to bring the community together.