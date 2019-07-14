How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful! Poetry inspired by the moon

Mystery Redoubled

How shall we address thee, O Moon

In thy eternal inconsistency?

You

Four-faced flower of the night,

Shine of reflected light,

Dead satellite

Who draws our heartblood

& clouds our dreams that

Orbit us like moons, seen and unseen.

You are:

Gelid globe who ignites the Arts,

Myth and metaphor, metonym too,

Goddess, god and prospective colony.

(That’s a load to sustain

In your airless low-gravity realm!)

At your fullest you sleep-deprive life.

Protect herbivores, stall

Lions from killing.

Pearled fist of the sky

Civilisations still fight

Over your gender.

(You’re a hair ornament, too!

What does that make you?)

You

Induce lycanthrope and lunacy

Itching, irritability, epilepsy.

You

Promote cooling, especially helpful

For pitha dosha; chakori birds feed

On your beams ineffable.

You

Protect from wars’ hurdles

As Red Crescent granting safe passage to vehicles.

Yet you

Were proxy in the Cold War. Earthlings walked

Your waterless sea, mouthing lines of fake generosity.

~~

When full you ring

With the Buddha’s compassion.

As crescent you’re hilal

Crowned by a six pointed star.

Silver Melon, you hold Soma —

Divine bridge between earth

and heaven, leading the gods

to inebriation.

Women’s menstruation is looped to your

Circling. Enchanter, your dark side stays hidden yet

The sea’s your lover, arching its breasts as you draw near,

Its skin billowing mirrors of your beauty. The torture!

Dead yourself, you’re fecundity’s symbol:

As Chandra Devta, you’re Nourisher of Plants,

Linked to goddesses from Phoenician Tanit to

The warrior Diane you’re sexuality and protection,

Even of vegetation. Though arid, you morph

Into emblems of water and lure. Shimmer —

Shimmering Moon you hold contradictions, galore.

All lovers love you —

Love your pock-marked face.

Love’s gossamer grows from your

Aura into passion: as scarlet lips on blue

Bodies bruised by giving — but not giving up.

Set up the altars:

On my knees

I’ll howl at each one to Thee.

Or my poem could be:

Moon

light my way

though the urban forest

of the night, I pray.

– By Priya Sarukkai Chabria

This evening in Delhi

when the auto climbs

the Lodhi Road flyover

and the two modernist arms

of the Methodist Church

take God’s shape

for that half-a-second

your eyeline swims through

the shikhars of the basti’s Shiv temple

straight to the finial — princely green —

of the white-as-milk dome

of the Khilji Mosque

in whose shadow

sleeps Nizamuddin, beloved

of God, Mahbub-e-Ilahi, lying here

eight hundred years, he will outlive us

all, our prince, till the half-second

passes, you climb down

just as his dome’s white

catches the last of the sunlight

and you realise

one doesn’t always have to travel

four hundred thousand kilometres

to reach the moon.

– By Akhil Katyal

The Problem with the Moon

is habit.

She’s been around

too much

and too long.

Think of the baying wolves

and weeping lovers,

the gypsy violins in Cordoba,

odes that still leave a tremor

of longing across

forgotten goat tracks in Crete,

buried temples in Assyria,

or all the times she’s played illicit chief guest

on Venetian balconies,

in Sangam poems,

in beaches

of stardust

and vertigo,

all the times we’ve obediently aligned

our hormones, our harvests, our enlightenments,

with her shivering ripeness

her cussed truancy.

The problem

with the moon

is habit. And hype.

When she’s full

she’s never quite

full enough.

When she’s new,

she simply isn’t

new enough.

2

Yes, she has a way

of cutting through

smog,

dish antennae,

and human distraction

even deigning

to be trampled underfoot,

to be mirrored

in broken whisky bottles

in roadside garbage heaps.

And she’s punctual to a fault

about that monthly crash course

in mortality.

She’s simply

everywhere

and yet,

it’s been a while

since we actually

saw her.

Think of the times she’s looked in

at a window,

for just a moment too luminous

for cliché —

the oddball cousin you always

meant to get to know better —

and how she

slipped away

glacial,

silver-finned,

intimately

out of reach,

leaving you wondering

abstractedly

before the world butts in again —

what really is moon-ness?

3

Where does the Eagle land?

On a snowburst of myth?

Or a stainless enormity

of absence?

4

And even if we manage

to touch her

do we ever quite understand?

Does it help

to walk her alien boulevards,

pause at the edge

of her ancient potholes,

to hop and float

across the bubble-gum wobble

of her terrain?

Does it bring us any closer?

And what if

we were to turn

our gaze heavenward,

(as we so often do),

and find ourselves infatuated

with a fragile orb,

spinning to her own tune,

cartwheeling

in a peacock-blue delirium

across aeons

of sky?

What if we were to fall

head over heels

in love

with that tired old habit,

the one we live and love

and die on,

but never quite see?

Could touching

a not-so-new moon

possibly mean

finding

a new earth?

– By Arundhathi Subramaniam

Aftermath

A bloody moon tonight —

stained, solitary

and outcast.

The railway tracks gleam and glide

on their way to nowhere

with a memory

of voices. Once, even thoughts

clattered in time

to the trains’ rhythms.

But tonight the moon is red

and the shattered debris

remembers its shape.

It is the railway tracks,

like slit throats,

that grin at the empty sky.

– By Sridala Swami

The Man and the Moon

The man sits on the dying edge of the road.

He might fall off the hill,

like night tears and falls from the day.

Those bruises we see every morning,

light’s scars, scratched every day.

The man’s old — the curve of time’s in his spine.

The wind bends like a hat to greet his back.

Light — tyrant — comes last here, paying a late fine.

I rub my eyes, as if that’d uncrease the sky.

But the moon is now an infant boy –

tickled, it’s throwing its thin limbs,

it burps, it crouches, it hides, it’s shy.

Later, it flatters, like only light can,

before dishevelling inside the eye.

Tired, it yawns, its flesh loosens,

its swaddling clothes slip.

And at last — the sky’s scalp begins to fill.

Light’s tar? Or is it light’s rag mopping the hill?

No, it’s an army of dust; no, swollen worms —

there’s a stampede of light in the sky.

The moon’s stolen. The robbed man walks away.

It is now day.

– By Sumana Roy

Dog

Unstinting moon,

to uninitiate ears,

our monthly dialogue’s

always out of tune,

a long-drawn howl on one side

and you, sweet pudding, silent.

It’s earth, my raw

deal with just a bit of bone in it

for all the bones it’s had

that’s proving lean and tough. Strange

earless creatures go about their ways,

hearing no music, making none,

who find plain talk enough. And muzzled

poets who, unintelligible.

to the earless multitudes,

turn to you, like me, but bark,

bang chains, bitch like my best wives,

as the whips get worse.

– By Adil Jussawalla

excerpted from Missing Person, (Clearing House, 1976)

Meridians II

Vieux Lyon, midnight overhead.

This is where I leave

(a mere vowel away from two coveted words):

a drunken, callow moon close at heel,

clattering

down

the humped

cobblestones of Croix-Rousse;

I slip out through an unseen traboule,

though the fragrance from your dreams

must linger in my breath

for he reappears (more surefooted),

catching up with me

by the Saône.

RaceacrossPlaceBellecour —

Steeplechasing stoned lovers

slogans installations

a few SDF

— to board the last noctambus,

but trip

on Louis XIV’s elongated shade,

Scattering

a fistful of memories

over wet, red earth.

The moon, sober

from a dunk in the clouds,

steadies my thoughts and guides

feet up the hill that prays,

his hand in mine all along

the ox-bow paths from Saints Jean to Just,

stopping

for a first kiss near the funiculaire,

one more

for the road,

and another on the threshold: I let him be

(pretend it’s you)

until he revs from gallant to persistent,

then slam

the door on long liquid fingers,

and pull down grey flannel blinds of sleep

on every window in my head.

– By Karthika Naïr

excerpted from Bearings

(HarperCollins India, 2009)

