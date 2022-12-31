Henna Hanan: ‘We are 22-23 year-olds and don’t have to put up with restrictions’

As we emerge from the pandemic and everything around us opens up, we speak to people across the country to hear their stories and their struggles.

Henna Hanan, 23

Final year MBBS student, Government Medical College, Kozhikode, Kerala

We had been through online classes for more than a year, even though we were on campus during COVID-19. Things had shut down and our movement to the outside world was restricted. So, in 2021, when the scare of a pandemic was waning and college began physical classes, we were really happy. However, even while the world had opened up, our freedom was time bound. We were told, as girls, that we could not stay out after 9.30 pm, while the boys could. This was not something we were prepared to accept.

So, the girls in the hostels started an “azadi” campaign against these time restrictions. This isn’t new to our college. In the past too, we have protested and held strikes because of curfew time. This year, with the students’ union office bearers, we decided to take legal help. The case is now in the Kerala High Court.

On December 7, the Kerala government had brought out a government order on entry time in college hostels, which is 9.30pm. About exit time, there was no clarity yet. We are waiting for the court verdict on this issue — basically what is the leaving time we will be allowed. If it is anything challenging, we will again go for a legal recourse.

In our first year, we have a “security period” when there are restricted timings to help students cope with the new environment and get used to college life. Our curfew time was 6 pm. In 2019, the then education secretary Usha Titus issued a circular that granted girls equal timing as boys to return to hostels by 9.30pm. However, it is not implemented in the boys’ hostels in our college, while it is strictly implemented in the girls’ hostels.

Most of our events in college have always been in the evenings and we took permission to go out of campus. It all depended on the hostel warden. For example, in my hostel LH2, we can give in writing and step out even after 9.30 pm but in LH4, the warden doesn’t let the girls out. Which means our freedom depends on other individuals.

If they feel the place is not safe, they should lock up the violators. But the easiest option for them is to lock the girls inside. It’s not that we are not aware of the dangers outside. But we should be able to step out without being judged and considered “immoral”. We are all 22–23-year-olds and we don’t have to put up with these restrictions.

What I want to leave behind from the past two years?

*Gender inequality

*Patriarchal bounds restricting our freedom and rights

What I am looking forward to in 2023?

*Stronger methods to curb crimes in society

*A society that accepts changes and revolutions without a patriarchal eye

*To raise my voice against discrimination or injustice in any form

— As told to Yamini Nair