‘The girls are always ahead of the boys’

For how long have you been teaching?

I have been teaching at the school for the last five years. I mostly teach senior students in classes XI and XII. Before that, I taught at a private school and also took classes as a Junior Research Fellow (JRF). In all, I have taught for about seven years.

What drew you to the profession?

When I was studying for NET/JRF or doing BEd before that, my family wanted me to get into administrative services. But I wanted to become a teacher since a teacher lays the foundation of a child’s life. After parents, children learn the most from a teacher or a guru. A teacher can open up doors for a child, help them find their strengths and work on them.

I felt that I have something in me which makes me want to help children grow and ensure their overall development. I also try to bridge the gap between children in villages and those in cities, with more resources at their disposal. I try to address that disparity, so that the village children can aspire beyond farming and agriculture.

What has been your best moment as a teacher?

The girls in villages are ahead of the boys. The girls work in the fields, do household chores, yet they still find the time to study. So I motivate them to work on themselves and many girls have come forward and even made it to the Gargi Puraskar (a state-run incentive-based scheme to motivate girl students). I am happily surprised when they approach me and say that I motivated them to study more which has taken them this far.

And your worst moment?

It is sometimes quite difficult to get the boys to study; it is quite irritating when they are absent for board classes, because a student can cover 50-75 percent of the course if they are regular in class. For example, there were some students who used to come up with excuses all the time, that they’re unwell, or have to apply manure, drive a tractor, or irrigate. We still managed to ensure that everyone passed with first division, though.

What are your future goals?

I am not able to devote as much time to studies since I have two small children (aged 8 and 2 years) but I would like to become a college lecturer. I tried for it before but missed out by a thin margin at the interview stage. Since I have a PhD, I feel it will be utilised better in that position.

