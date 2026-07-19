Hands that held us, hearts that challenge us: what Messi-Yamal photo teaches us

Some photographs are remembered because they freeze history; others become immortal because history quietly grows into them.

In the summer of 2007, in a room with no hint of destiny, no orchestra of prophecy and no audience waiting to applaud, a young footballer stood awkwardly beside a blue plastic tub. Barely 20, shy by temperament and already astonishingly gifted with a ball at his feet, Lionel Messi had been invited to participate in a Unicef charity calendar with FC Barcelona. Families had won the opportunity through a raffle. One of them arrived carrying their infant son.

The little boy giggled.

The young footballer smiled nervously.

Water shimmered beneath soft studio lights.

A photographer clicked his camera.

Then everyone went home.

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No one imagined that the child splashing in that modest blue basin would one day grow into Lamine Yamal, the dazzling prodigy who would inherit the imagination of Spanish football. No one imagined that the awkward young man cradling him would become the standard against whom footballing greatness itself would be measured.

It was not a coronation.

It was not a christening.

It was simply one human being holding another with extraordinary gentleness.

Made by artificial intelligence?

Nearly two decades later, the photograph returned to the world like an unopened letter finally finding its recipient.

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The internet, suspicious of miracles, first assumed it had been manufactured by artificial intelligence. Reality, however, has always possessed a richer imagination than fiction. The picture was authentic. The tenderness was authentic. The coincidence was authentic.

But perhaps coincidence is only another name we give to life’s invisible choreography.

Because that photograph is not really about Lionel Messi.

Nor is it about Lamine Yamal.

It is about something infinitely older than football.

It is about inheritance.

Long before we inherit names, we inherit touch.

Before we recognise language, we recognise warmth. Before ambition teaches us to reach, someone else’s hands have already taught us that falling is survivable. Before memory settles into the architecture of the mind, the body has already remembered what it feels like to be carried.

Civilisations are built exactly this way.

Not with stone.

Not with steel.

But with hands.

Hands teaching hands.

Dreams borrowing dreams.

Light leaning into light.

Quieter acts sustain history

The world is fond of celebrating revolutions, but history is sustained by quieter acts. A grandmother tying a child’s shoelaces. A teacher lingering after class because one student still has questions. A carpenter showing an apprentice how to read the grain of wood. A musician insisting that scales matter as much as symphonies. A mother letting go of a bicycle she secretly knows her child is now ready to ride alone.

The headlines belong to the extraordinary.

Humanity survives because of the ordinary.

The blue tub, then, is no longer a tub.

It becomes a river.

Water has always understood what we struggle to remember. Rivers never drink their own water. Trees never eat their own fruit. Clouds never keep the rain they gather. The sun does not rise for itself.

Nature’s greatest lesson is generosity.

Everything magnificent exists by giving itself away.

Perhaps that is why every great civilisation has imagined wisdom as a river.

The Ganga does not ask who is worthy before offering herself. The Nile never questioned which kingdom deserved its abundance. The Amazon nourishes forests it will never see in their fullness. Rivers understand continuity better than empires ever have.

They flow forward because they refuse to possess what they carry.

Human beings, too often, mistake legacy for ownership.

It is not; legacy is stewardship.

For a while, life entrusts us with a little light, a little love, a little learning, a little power. We mistake these gifts for permanent possessions until time quietly reminds us that we were only ever temporary custodians.

The flame was never ours.

We were merely asked to keep it alive until another pair of hands arrived.

‘Tamaso mā jyotir gamaya’

The Upanishads understood this with astonishing elegance. Their timeless prayer Tamaso mā jyotir gamaya—lead me from darkness to light—is often read as a plea addressed to the divine. Perhaps it is also humanity speaking to itself.

Lead those who come after us toward greater light than we ourselves received.

Every generation inherits a lamp.

Its only sacred duty is to make the flame brighter before passing it on.

That is civilisation.

The Bhagavad Gita deepens this wisdom.

Standing on the battlefield of Kurukshetra, Arjuna does not merely seek strategy. He seeks clarity. Krishna does not hand him victory. Nor does he ask him to imitate another warrior.

He asks something infinitely more demanding.

Become fully yourself.

There may be no greater definition of mentorship.

The true teacher does not create replicas.

The true teacher awakens originals.

If every disciple became merely another version of the guru, the world would remain wonderfully faithful—and tragically unchanged.

Progress demands gratitude.

It also demands departure.

Indian civilisation has wrestled beautifully with this paradox for millennia.

No story reveals it more poignantly than that of Dronacharya, Arjuna, and Eklavya.

Arjuna became the beloved disciple, disciplined by privilege and relentless devotion. Eklavya, denied formal acceptance, fashioned a clay image of Drona and learned by observing from afar. One was taught through presence.

The other through absence.

Their journeys diverged.

Their greatness endured.

For centuries, we have argued over fairness, hierarchy and sacrifice within that story. Yet another truth quietly waits beneath those debates.

Knowledge, once released into the world, refuses to remain imprisoned.

It travels.

It echoes.

It multiplies.

A teacher never truly knows where the lesson will finally arrive.

Nor should he.

Obey, question, and transcend

The Japanese distilled this evolution into three syllables that contain an entire philosophy of mastery: Shu-Ha-Ri.

First, obey.

Then, question.

Finally, transcend.

The apprentice begins by imitation.

The artist eventually discovers individuality.

The master rejoices when the student walks beyond him.

There is extraordinary humility hidden inside that progression. It asks the teacher to surrender vanity. It asks the student to honour inheritance without becoming imprisoned by it.

The relationship is not a ladder.

It is a bridge.

Perhaps nowhere in modern India has that bridge been walked more beautifully than in cricket.

Tendulkar, Kohli, and a ‘blue tub’ moment

For nearly a quarter of a century, Sachin Tendulkar carried a nation’s impossible expectations with a serenity that bordered on the sacred. Children learned to pronounce his name before they could explain the rules of leg before wicket. Every straight drive became a hymn. Every century, a collective exhale.

Among those children stood a young Virat Kohli.

When India lifted the World Cup in 2011, Virat famously said that Sachin had carried the burden of Indian cricket for 21 years and that it was time the team carried him. There are photographs from that unforgettable evening that deserve to stand beside the blue tub in Barcelona. Tendulkar perched upon the shoulders of younger teammates, smiling with the exhaustion of fulfilled dreams. Kohli, eyes shining with reverence, understood that he was not merely celebrating a victory.

He was witnessing the passing of an era.

Years later, Virat would become the mountain another generation hoped to climb.

That is how greatness survives.

Not by remaining unsurpassed.

But by making excellence imaginable.

Records are curious things.

We carve them into stone as though they were monuments.

In truth, they are invitations.

Every world record whispers the same sentence into the future:

Come.

See farther.

Run faster.

Dream beyond me.

Isaac Newton expressed this with breathtaking modesty when he confessed that if he had seen farther, it was because he stood upon the shoulders of giants.

It is one of history’s most quoted sentences.

It is also one of its least practised.

We admire giants.

We rarely remember the shoulders.

The modern world rewards originality so enthusiastically that it sometimes forgets inheritance.

Every innovation has ancestors.

Every masterpiece has scaffolding.

Every symphony begins with someone else teaching a child how to hold silence before teaching sound.

Perhaps that is why I keep returning to that blue plastic tub.

Not because it contains two extraordinary footballers.

But because it contains all of us.

Somewhere this morning, an ageing schoolteacher corrected the grip of a little girl’s pencil without knowing she might one day write books that outlive both of them.

Somewhere a father steadied a bicycle for one final moment before letting go.

Somewhere an elderly ustad adjusted the fingers of a nervous young sitar player.

Somewhere a chef quietly showed an apprentice how to sharpen a knife—not realising that years from now he might reserve a table months in advance to eat in that former student’s restaurant.

History does not always announce itself with bugles and banners.

Sometimes it arrives carrying a towel for a child who has just finished splashing in a blue tub.

Sometimes tomorrow first appears dripping with water in the patient hands of yesterday.

There is another reason the photograph refuses to loosen its grip on our imagination.

It reminds us that history is almost never written in the moments we think are historic.

Exquisite sense of irony

The photograph did not become remarkable because Lionel Messi was already the Lionel Messi the world worships today. It became remarkable because time, with its exquisite sense of irony, returned years later and whispered, Look again.

Perhaps that is what memory does.

It is less an archive than an editor.

It revises importance.

It teaches us that ordinary afternoons often conceal extraordinary futures.

The Persian mystic Jalaluddin Rumi once wrote, “Yesterday I was clever, so I wanted to change the world. Today I am wise, so I am changing myself.” The journey from cleverness to wisdom is, in many ways, the journey from ambition to inheritance. Youth dreams of becoming extraordinary. Age begins to understand that the greater privilege is helping someone else become extraordinary.

Rumi found that transformation through Shams of Tabriz.

Before Shams, there was scholarship.

After Shams, there was illumination.

One soul did not replace another.

It revealed another.

That is what every great teacher does. They do not hand us answers. They awaken questions so luminous that we spend the rest of our lives trying to deserve them.

Faiz Ahmed Faiz understood this too.

“Bol, ke lab āzād haiñ tere…”

Speak, for your lips are free.

Those words are often read as an anthem of resistance. They are. But they are also an anthem of inheritance. Every generation receives a voice because another generation refused to surrender its own. Freedom itself is a relay race. Someone before us bore the blows, carried the burdens, endured the prisons, so that we might inherit not merely liberty, but the courage to use it.

We inherit voices long before we discover our own.

That is why poetry survives empires.

Kings disappear.

Borders are redrawn.

Currencies collapse.

Yet Ghalib still finds us on lonely evenings.

Kabir still interrupts our certainties.

Faiz still reminds us that dawn is never cancelled simply because the night feels endless.

We do not simply read them.

We continue them.

Each time a young poet dares to write honestly, somewhere Mir, Ghalib, Mahadevi Verma, Amrita Pritam, Gulzar, or Faiz quietly smiles across time.

Inheritance, not imitation

Civilisations are conversations.

Never monologues.

The Renaissance was never Leonardo alone.

It was Leonardo arguing with Michelangelo.

Picasso needed Matisse as much as Matisse needed Picasso. Their rivalry was never an act of destruction; it was a dialogue conducted in colour, line and courage. Each forced the other to see farther. Each became greater because another genius existed within sight.

Competition, at its most noble, is simply gratitude refusing to become complacency.

Perhaps that is why sport moves us so deeply.

We think we are watching contests.

In truth, we are watching conversations between generations.

Every time Lamine Yamal glides past defenders with fearless delight, there is a faint echo of Ronaldinho’s irrepressible joy, Cruyff’s geometry, Maradona’s audacity, and Messi’s impossible economy of movement. Not imitation. Inheritance.

No river apologises for resembling the glacier from which it was born.

It simply carries the water farther.

There is a Sanskrit verse that has always moved me more deeply with age than it did in youth:

“Na jāyate mriyate vā kadācin…”

The self is never born, nor does it ever die.

The Gita speaks here of the eternal self, but perhaps there is another truth shimmering beneath its surface. Love does not die. Wisdom does not die. Courage does not die. They simply change custodians.

Human beings are mortal.

The best within humanity is not.

That is why every civilisation has revered the act of teaching. It is humanity’s quiet rebellion against death.

Every lesson says, “I shall not end with me.”

As I have grown older, I have begun to understand that kitchens are less about recipes than about remembrance.

People imagine chefs spend their lives perfecting flavours.

The finest chefs spend their lives passing them on.

I think of young cooks who once arrived in my kitchens unable to hold a knife with confidence. They burnt onions.

Oversalted sauces. Feared failure with an intensity that only youth possesses. They apologised too often. Doubted themselves too quickly.

Years later, I have watched some of them command kitchens with an authority that is entirely their own.

When I sit anonymously in one of their dining rooms, I do not search for traces of my own cooking.

In fact, I hope not to find them.

If I taste only myself, I have failed.

I want to taste their imagination.

Their rebellion.

Their mistakes.

Their genius.

The greatest compliment a mentor receives is invisibility.

When the student no longer resembles the teacher, the teaching has succeeded.

Krishna knew this.

He never asked Arjuna to become another Krishna.

He asked him to discover the courage to become wholly Arjuna.

There is profound humility in that distinction.

Our age confuses influence with control.

The two are opposites.

Control seeks obedience.

Love seeks freedom.

Influence whispers and then steps aside.

Perhaps parents understand this better than philosophers.

The first lesson we teach our children is how to hold our finger.

The last is how to let it go.

Everything in between is simply practice for goodbye.

And yet goodbye is the wrong word.

Because nothing worthy is ever truly lost.

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The Upanishads remind us that light is never diminished by lighting another lamp.

One flame becomes two.

Then ten.

Then ten thousand.

Darkness never divides itself so generously.

Only light does.

Perhaps that is why I cannot stop thinking about the blue tub.

It has become, in my imagination, something far larger than football.

It is the Ganga flowing into the sea.

It is the Nile nourishing civilisations that would outlive their kings.

It is the Jordan carrying stories across millennia.

It is every river that understood its purpose was never to keep its water, only to keep it moving.

Messi was never simply holding a child.

Yesterday was holding tomorrow.

Experience was cradling possibility.

One chapter was gently welcoming the next.

How many times has this happened without cameras?

How many schoolteachers have unknowingly taught future presidents?

How many mothers have tucked future scientists into bed?

How many fathers have listened patiently to children who would one day write poems that healed strangers?

How many anonymous coaches have encouraged athletes whose names would one day echo through stadiums?

How many ordinary people have quietly altered history without ever living long enough to know it?

More than we can count.

Perhaps all of them.

The African proverb tells us that a society grows great when old men plant trees whose shade they know they shall never sit beneath.

I have always admired that sentence.

Today, I wonder if it asks too little.

Perhaps a truly great society is one that celebrates not only the old man who plants the tree, but also the young woman who grows its branches farther than he ever imagined.

For that is the real miracle.

Not continuity.

Expansion.

The future is not obliged to resemble the past.

It is invited to honour it by becoming something even more beautiful.

Which brings me back, one last time, to that photograph from 2007.

A blue plastic tub.

A shy twenty-year-old footballer.

A laughing baby.

A camera.

A moment so ordinary that everyone present packed up and went home believing the day had ended.

They were wrong.

The day had only begun.

For history has a peculiar habit of hiding eternity inside the smallest gestures.

A hand extended.

A lamp lit.

A river flowing.

A poem remembered.

A recipe shared.

A child held.

We spend our lives believing that greatness is measured by what we accomplish.

Perhaps greatness is measured by what we awaken.

The records we leave behind will one day be broken.

The buildings we raise will one day crumble.

Even our names, if history is honest, will eventually fade into footnotes.

But the courage we kindle in another human being…

The curiosity we awaken…

The kindness we model…

The hope we pass forward…

Those things possess a strange and stubborn immortality.

A mentor who is not insecure

Long after the applause has fallen silent, they continue travelling through lives we will never meet, in languages we will never speak, across futures we will never see.

Perhaps that is what the old photograph has been trying to tell us all along.

It was never about Lionel Messi.

It was never about Lamine Yamal.

It was about every teacher who celebrated a student without fearing being surpassed.

Every parent who loosened their grip so a child could discover the sky.

Every master who understood that the purpose of greatness is not to remain unmatched, but to make greatness believable.

The point of a lamp is not to admire its own flame.

It is to leave another corner of the world a little less dark.

And perhaps that is the oldest promise civilisation has ever made to itself: that each generation, however bruised by history, however burdened by its own battles, will somehow find the tenderness to lift the next into its arms, steady it for a while, and then, with equal measures of pride and humility, let it go.

For tomorrow has always arrived the same way.

Not with a roar.

But in the gentle, generous, open hands of yesterday.