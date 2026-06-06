Gullak Season 5 Cast on Why the Mishras Still Feel Like Every Indian Family

For over five seasons now, the audience of the series Gullak has been privy to the Mishra family celebrating the small joys of life as well as navigating disagreements and disappointments. With its new season dropping on SonyLIV on Friday, Jameel Khan, who plays Santosh, the head of the Mishra family, ruminates on the journey. “When we look back, we look so different from Season 1. Emotionally, there is more maturity and sensitivity towards family values.” The relationship between the parents, Shanti and Santosh, has deepened, while the dynamic between them and their sons, Anand and Aman, has evolved. “As human beings we change. The characters are more mature now,” says Geetanjali Kulkarni, who plays the role of Shanti.

This evolution, however, extends beyond the fictional family to the actors themselves. Harsh Mayar, who plays Aman, has grown up on the show, which premiered in June 2019. “In the first Season, I was playing a 15-year-old even though I was 22. I had to work on my voice and body language to match my character’s age,” he shares. What has helped him deliver a convincing portrayal of Aman as he goes through teenage troubles and discovers what he wants to pursue in life is the close-knit environment of the set and bond he shares with his co-actors. “As actors, we are given a lot of space. We keep improvising.” Khan says, “When I look at old reels and footage, the growth of Harsh is heartening.”