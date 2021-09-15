Man versus wild in the lawn

In the last couple of months, there’s been war and peace in the garden. Human-animal conflict, like a never-ending cold war, sometimes culminating in brief skirmishes. To counter the infiltrations, measures had to be taken. An old kurta hung up on a frame, with a baseball cap for head, stuck at one end of the then bed of palak – the peacocks’ favourite – and dangling discarded CDs strung on ropes.

Alas, a terrible, undignified fate befell the scarecrow. After a few days, the birds got the measure of it. Babblers began playing see-saw on the fellow’s arms. Stand on the head and play being judge. Then, fly up to the dining-room window hammering away on it.

Several thunderstorms couldn’t save the poor scarecrow’s dignity. The final humiliation was still to come. I soon noticed tiny holes all over the thin material. I spotted an orange wasp alight upon it, cut out a tiny hole and fly off – it was using (and chewing up) the cotton for home-construction. Soon, the poor scarecrow was pockmarked all over, as if peppered with buckshot. We saved it from further indignity and took it down.

Not that it had made any difference to the monkeys: One morning I looked out into the garden to find a huge lout of a rhesus macaque coolly snacking on the shiny purple brinjal I had earmarked for lunch, wasting more than eating. A threatened lathi-charge and much shouting saw the intruder stalking off calmly, least bothered.

Now look, I have nothing against the birds and the beasts from sharing my greens – in fact, I have donated an entire guava tree to the parakeets (guavas are invariably full of worms and make me burp), and love it when the small cheeping bands of scaly-breasted munias descend to have breakfast with me. They pick up all the bajra that the parakeets upstairs have bestowed upon them like manna from heaven. Just recently, I happily allowed a shiny little fellow clip the long leaves of a plant and fly off with strips to the garden next door, only to reappear and repeat – several times. He was obviously setting up a cosy home with his wife. Alas, we had a very heavy downpour soon after and I haven’t seen the fellow since.

They’re said to make rather large ball-shaped nests with an entrance to one side. On the other side, every afternoon, families of White-eyes assiduously inspect the bougainvillea for spiders, and the tailorbird shouts exultantly in her usual megaphone manner. Late in the evenings, the magpie-robin will let loose a long very sweet whistle.

Scaly-breasted Munia (Photo by Ranjit Lal) Scaly-breasted Munia (Photo by Ranjit Lal)

The tori (ridge gourd cousin of zucchini) and ghia (bottle gourd) are in a rapacious strangling battle (gourd vs gourd). The tori has so far claimed the high ground sneaking across the fence, swarming right to the top of the tall saptaparni trees in the common lawn, its crepe-like yellow flowers, fluttering like flags. The ghia has mostly been smothered but has yielded several heavyweight ghias, which had to be given away, there’s only so much ghia one can have! In spite of watching time-lapse coverage of creepers and lianas ruthlessly winding themselves around other plants, I never really thought that “domestic” plants were so nakedly aggressive. Between the two, the poor young mango tree, engulfed by both these ruthless creepers, has been struggling to escape.

Regrettably, I don’t put out water for the birds anymore, because mosquito larvae make the container their private Jacuzzi.

But there have been good things, too. A gigantic, stunning owl moth visited one morning, its huge eye spots mesmerising. Two pairs of red Pierrots — their red, black and white pattern so striking against the dark green foliage — spent a couple of months fluttering around, becoming fond of mint flowers.

Owl moth (Photo by Ranjit Lal) Owl moth (Photo by Ranjit Lal)

There’s been hunting, too. Lynx spiders lurk under tulsi leaves. Once, I saw one grab a hoverfly and hastily make off with it, lest I prosecute it for poaching. A cat, barely off kittenhood, pounced repeatedly on a garden lizard, missing it by metres, but obviously getting more delight out of the sport (like a child on a mattress).

And, then, more happy events. Two evenings ago, I heard tailorbirds make an unholy racket and thought a cat was on the prowl. But it was a family — a mom and her two recently-fledged youngsters — hopping around excitedly, being shown where to find tidbits. But vociferously, they insisted on being spoon-fed and their exasperated mom obliged! Some kids just never grow up!