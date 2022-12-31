Ghulam Ali: ‘I have realised that if one door closes, another usually opens up’

As we emerge from the pandemic and everything around us opens up, we speak to people across the country to hear their stories and their struggles

Ghulam Ali, 47

Sarangi player, New Delhi

When Covid hit the world, it affected everyone, but in its wake, it brought din and disaster for performing artistes. For an artiste, his/her art form is the only way to earn a living. Besides performing with classical artistes in various parts of the country, I have also performed as an accompanying musician in reality shows such as Indian Idol and Saregama.

Since I was five, I learned music from my father. Being a musician has not only given me my livelihood, it’s also allowed me to enter the wonderful world of ragas and riyaaz, giving me a sense of fulfilment.

When everything went into lockdown, the musicians with bigger names and with some money in their accounts, could manage to survive, but many artistes, who are accompanists, had no food on their plates.

The second bit is that musicians are usually people who are open minded and big hearted, in terms of hosting others and spending money. Whatever they earn, they spend, which is why, at least, in my case, I didn’t have big savings to bank on. One never maintained a bank balance because no one ever imagined such a calamity.

I live in a joint family with my parents, brothers, sisters and my children, so, personally, having no shows was a painful experience. My father is also a sarangi player but due to his age, he cannot perform now. My brothers, including one who is a sound recordist, helped me during those difficult days.

Also, I have realised that if one door closes, another usually opens up. Someone suggested that I begin online classes, so I attempted that. A bit of money began to trickle in. I was also very unhappy that while we were trying to make ends meet, there was no help of any kind from the government.

When the world began to open up in 2021, artistes were the last ones to find any respite, because concerts were never in the essential category. It is only in 2022 that things came on track. But, we are tense again as we hear COVID may return and things may go awry again.

What I want to leave behind from the past two years

I hope nobody has to go through such difficult times ever, when basic food

and a roof over one’s head becomes a luxury

What I am looking forward to in 2023

Accompanying various artistes for shows. My first concert is in January, in Hyderabad, with Patiala gharana vocalist Kaushiki Chakraborty

—As told to Suanshu Khurana