From Feluda sketches to film sets: Satyajit Ray like never before through Nemai Ghosh’s lens

That instinctive connection became the foundation of a remarkable visual archive that now forms the core of the new DAG exhibition and publication. It unfolds like an intimate portrait of Ray where he is seen not only as the globally celebrated auteur but also the more private and deeply disciplined master who Ghosh followed “like his shadow” for over two decades. Gosh, who passed away in 2020, has been quoted in the publication, stating: “I was crazy about capturing him in my camera every moment… My fascination for Manik da was like that — unbridled, unreasonable.”

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Some of the most lingering photographs therefore, perhaps, emerge from quieter moments, including the time spent at home and with family. In a 1982 image, for instance, he sits on a chair in his sprawling Calcutta study, surrounded by books and papers. The room probably is where he wrote his scripts and illustrated his stories, as an accompanying note reads, “I don’t feel very creative when I’m abroad somehow. I need to be in my chair in Calcutta!” Another 1986 photograph from the same room shows him completing an illustration for one of his Feluda stories, and in a rather reflective 1990 image, he is seen pacing the verandah at his home after his heart attacks. “It’s a bit of a bore but it has to be done,” Ray remarked of the walks. “And I can think while I am doing it; ideas do come.”

Ray consults his kheror khata in mustard fields near Ray consults his kheror khata in mustard fields near Lucknow

The domestic intimacy continues through the annual anniversary portraits that Ghosh began taking of Ray and his wife Bijoya in 1973. In another warm 1991 frame that brings together three generations of the Ray family — Satyajit, Bijoya, son Sandip, daughter-in-law Lalita and infant grandson Souradip — we see his more familial side.