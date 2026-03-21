From Broadway to Mumbai: Wicked The Musical Brings Magic to NMACC Stage

ON the first day of her audition for the role of Elphaba in Wicked: The Musical, Rebekah Lowings sang its popular Defying gravity number that marks the moment her character is deemed the “wicked witch of the West”. Musical supervisor Richard Morris had nudged her to feel Elphaba’s anger and hurt. That was, Lowings says, one of the loudest songs she had sung, although it turned out to be “a wonderful moment.”

Aware that the musical would be a “vocal beast”, she underwent training. “I went on a crash course of how to sing safely for seven shows a week while being in a harness flying above the audience. I had heard this role can make or break the performer. I made sure that my body, mind and soul were ready for this challenge,” shares Lowings, who has also played Molly in the stage version of Ghost.

Her co-actor Eve Shanu-Wilson began with adding a bit more pink to her wardrobe to create her version of Glinda, which she describes as her “dream role”. She also read the original books to know the character better. “I found that Glinda wanted to be an architect and she loved buildings. So I added bits about her looking at buildings in the Land of Oz. She’s not just a blonde. She’s got a big brain too,” the actor says. The more intense part of the training though was building her vocal stamina over an entire month. “I had to work on changing my voice because I had been playing Christine Daaé in a production of The Phantom of the Opera prior to this. That’s a more classical world,” says Shanu-Wilson, adding, “I am using everything in my voice here, so I had to make sure I had the stamina and the flexibility to do it.”

The leads, both Guildford School of Acting graduates, are currently in Mumbai for the ongoing run of Wicked: The Musical at The Grand Theatre in Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). The nearly three-hour-long production — written by Emmy and Tony Award nominee Winnie Holzman and directed by John Stefaniuk — is based on the bestselling novel by Gregory Maguire. With over 100 cast, crew and orchestra members, the spectacle features elaborate costumes and soulful songs.

Wicked, a prequel to The Wizard of Oz, is the story of an unlikely friendship between two young women. When Elphaba Thropp, born with emerald-green skin, arrives at Shiz University, she is ostracised after her talent for sorcery is discovered. Following a series of misunderstandings, she forms a deep friendship with Glinda Upland, a popular student. The musical premiered in 2003 and has since grown into one of the longest-running shows in Broadway history. In Mumbai, it is on till March 29.

The tale has also been adapted for the silver screen: Wicked (2024) and Wicked: For Good (2025), the latter featuring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande as Elphaba and Glinda respectively. But Lowings and Shanu-Wilson have never been wary of comparisons. “Audiences are intelligent and aware that there are different people playing these roles. I’m not Cynthia Erivo as much as I would love to be. I have different truths and I bring my Elphaba to this show,” says Lowings, adding that they are only grateful that the films have generated a whole new audience for their show.

Like Erivo and Grande, Shanu-Wilson and Lowings, too, have forged a bond through the rigours of rehearsal. “There’s a deep respect that comes from knowing what the other person is going through. We have been on this journey together and we are there for each other,” says Shanu-Wilson.