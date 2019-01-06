Forwarded as Received: Who Let the Cows Out?

Happy new year to all my family!!! I know u all must be thinking… arre! So many days since new year…. but no thoughts and wisdoms from Dadu? Is all okay?!! Fikar not bachchon… all is well with me… BUT IS ALL WELL WITH NATION?!!

Bachchon, in almost five years of NEW INDIA, all problems were solved… there is health, there is no (kaala) wealth, and ALL are happy at attack on anti-nationals…. there is surgical strike in all walks of life… But one video of PM MODI JI after surprising betrayal to Bharatiya party by ppl of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh made me question all my thoughts…. AND make NEW NEW YEAR Resolutions in maybe last few months of NEW INDIA :(((

Narender bhai was asked question about notebandi hurting all chotta vyapaari at meeting… after speaking all general wise words he said: Chalo Puducherry ko vanakkam!!! I know what u are thinking my family… wah Modiji Modiji wah… so many languages of Bharatvarsh u speak… u r true chakravartin samrat!!! But my family… I checked with old friend Mr Iyer and he said it is all nonsense words!!!!

Then in an interview, Modiji said so many things… he said notebandi was warned about years ago! But my family…. i didnt get any circular… did u? Like all nation lovers… we sacrificed…. but please don’t say we were stupids who had warning which they could not solve… is this chetavni or crossword puzzle?!!!

Modi ji also said that he is waiting for COURT to say before building Ram temple… What is this dilly dally?!!! Advani ji in his young days had said “Kya adaalat bataegee humein hamaare bhagwan ke baare maine?” I toh thought Narender bhai was new, even more strong Advani ji… but maybe marg is not clear… he shud consult margdarshak mandal!

I was filled with sadness… could Modiji be making ulloo of all of us?!! Are we fools in joke? Is New India chalo puducherry ko vanakkam?!! As these anti-national thoughts started doing gud gudi in my jigar… I SAID to my self NO JOSHI JI NO!!! U are proud son of Bharat Mata, lover of gaumata… there are all good leaders in party of mother India lovers… YOGI BHAI ADITYANATH will give me hope…

And bachchon, all my research restored all hopes and ummeed… criminals are being encountered… giant statue of Lord Ram is being built in his birthplace… all cows are being protected…. Yogi ji’s work ko sahara dena could hv been resolution…. BUT then I paid toll tax on Moradabad highway! Bachchon… there is gau raksha cess in UP! Sarkar only banned cow slaughter… told kisan let mata roam free… told us all they will protects her… NOW IN MATA’S NAME THEY ARE LOOTING RETIRED PPL lyk me!!!

U see my family… in new year… I have so many new doubts about new india…. my resolution in 2019 is not to made ullooo.