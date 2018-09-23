Forwarded as Received: Urban Naxals, Stand Up

Girish Karnad seen addressing during the “Freedom of Expression Meet” to mark the first anniversary of the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh at Jnana Jyothi Auditorium at Central College in Bengaluru on Wednesday 5th September 2018 EXPRESS PHOTO BY KASHIF MASOOD. Girish Karnad seen addressing during the “Freedom of Expression Meet” to mark the first anniversary of the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh at Jnana Jyothi Auditorium at Central College in Bengaluru on Wednesday 5th September 2018 EXPRESS PHOTO BY KASHIF MASOOD.

My family… today im most ashamed at nation…. and even U ALL!!!! U will nt believe what i heard… Mr Kharbanda’s grandson has been going to AMERICAN SCHOOL?!! I said to him, Polly bhai, i understand pota is chirag… u want best for him…. but how can u put him in foreign vidyalaya…. when all schools and colleges are making bharatiya boys for NEW INDIA!??

I know what u will say Angad…. “Papa, its not like your time…. we all work for multinational… not bharat sarkar…. so why not our kids become international khiladis?”

Beta, i dont blame u for selfish thoughts…. its my fault only… u and ur brother i had to paal pos ke bada karo in time of old india whch had unemployment and caste and all naamdaars getting all jobs… thoughts of nation u do not have… becoz only thoughts of self u could have when ppl and politics was not about nation…

Bachchon… i understand… there is so much wrong with education in last 70 years…. even leaders of india who are making India great become inefecient… Now ….. if we all start sending our vaaris to foreign school…. we will be a race of mixed breeds….

If we follow diversity of bharatiyata… we will be Hybrid High-Yeilding Variety.

Now if education system was good and effecient…. we would nt have words like URBAN NAXAL…. i know

i am old man…. but how many partriotic words there are becoming….. Anti-national, sickular, libtard…. now URBAN NAXAL….

This confusion is because of pashchimi sabhyata and syllabus… in Ancient Hindu rashtra… there was no vichalan over words…. all were atman and brahman.. whole world was HINDU RASHTRA!

But now?! So much 1200 years of ghulami has ruined us that we need all words to say same thing!!

Tell me bachchon… kal ki hi baat hai… tukde tukde gang was destroying all bharatvarsh with slogans in JNU…. Sangh ppl said they are ANTI NATIONAL!!! ALL patriots — except my pota-poti, woh nadaan hai — said YES! NATION IS NUMBER ONE… then came psuedosickular, then Pakistani agents….. I know all young ppl are tweeters and facebookers…. they get bored and want to do new things… BUT ARE U ALL FOOLS???

All these words mean same thing only… any one against Hindi, Hindu, Hindustan (bharatvarsh is better true indian word, but naara is naara) is ANTI-NATIONAL… then why all the confusion…. Even mantris are saying words like “Half Maoist” — there can be no 50-50 when it comes to nation… all are deshdrohi.

Bachchon… sorry for my krodh at honourable leaders…. it is not their fault… All angrez education has left even true sons of Bharat MATA confused…. all these extra words only shows lack of vishwaas in siddhanth of New India… our sages who were sure of ideas did not have so much confusion…

Now imagine what will happen to Polly’s pota…. in all this confusion, u will add CIA ideas.

