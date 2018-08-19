Forwarded as Received: Their Way or the Highway

BACCHON… I have been reading this group in silence… it is only bringing me sadness… karuna for myself bcoz i have done only wrong… my children, pota, poti, bahu, pota’s lady friend (I thought this was family talk only… not about ur rangraliya in Manali photos Swastik)…

I dnt know kyon… all of u seem to think u are living in some USA place… but bacchon… this is not Chicago or trronto or birmingham. THIS IS BHARAT MATA!!! U all hv no problems to stand in line for movie tickets or be in traffic jam when it is to go to rock show… but 2-3 days there are people from gaon… from REAL INDIA… and u all act like Shiv bhakts are criminals!?!

Beta Angad… I know how tough it is 4 u in morning getting late for office… but u only go for holiday… cant u leave early and not abuse the Bhole bhakts?! Bahu… i know u are scared for Puja… dont worry… no Kawad will ever harm a true daughter of motherland… just give her rudraksh… bhole nath will protect… And u Swastik!!! otherwise i see u saying on FB legalise marijuana… WHAT U Think???? Only ppl who can speak English can enjoy??? Some Mahadev ke paththe can’t relax?! All of sudden u hv problem with party and youngsters enjoying?!!!

My family… i know what u are all thinking… u wnt to say, “Daadu u dont understand… this is not like old times… young bachelors are creating ruckus… hum bhi bhole baba ko maante hai… but not lyk this”…

But u all also are being nasamajh… these young lads are also youth of india… future…. U must be kind to them…. with ppl from small towns and villages only this country can become NEW INDIA not lutyens logo ki labaabdar loot…

One of these boys, with Shivji’s name on his honth… tirangaa in hands…. riding on two-wheeler could be creative genius… it’s not just all u English ppl that have knowledge…

Our PM Narendra bhai Modiji is not like u Angad… he didn’t go to English medium… but today all world leaders have respect for India because of a bhole bhakt from a small town… he knows all… he has written best book for exams and exam of life…. he has even said how we can use the badboo of naalas to create energy and make chai…. if ppl only thought he is from small town… he is loud and has big meetings and talks of god, tiranga and nation then we wudnt know about new energy…

Now, scientists at ISRO are maybe working on this idea….

Instead of hating kawads, u all shud talk to them and learn… they are the real ppl of india…

For all the latest Eye News, download Indian Express App