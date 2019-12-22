Forwarded as Received: Let’s Spare the Rod

Students of Guru Nanak Dev University protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Amritsar. (Photo by Rana Simranjit Singh) Students of Guru Nanak Dev University protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Amritsar. (Photo by Rana Simranjit Singh)

Chalo chalein hum paathshaala/ oh ho ho ho pathshaala/Vidya dehi pathsaala/pujein vidya devi paathshaala!!!!!!”

My family… this is not some ancient rishi or great poet ka beautiful writings…. it is words of ur own dadu:))))!!! Yes bachchon… it is my sarva shresht geet for which I won prize in school… I had composed this madhur lekh for competition on auspicious day of saraswati puja… all ppl clapped… even superintendent of entire district “wah beta wah!!!”

I know what u all r thinking… old daadu is being boasty again.,.. but my family… let me tell u very frankly…my geet i hv shared becoz it has gr8 tatparya today… all over india all students and all r protesting… do they understand that they must be bhakts of saraswati devi???? Adarniya Pradhan sewak master of meditation kailash conquerer shiv bhakt ram mandir bhavya builder topper of entire political science creator of exam warriors light of youth, speaker of mann ki baat pradhan mantri shri Narendra Bhai Modi ji has said all protesters are being trapped in chungal of evil intellectuals and pakistan and urban naxals…. that students of all big kendriya vishwadyalas are being stupid idiots…. that they r not knowing about things…

My family… i think PM is trying to say that all r mohammaden terrorists and mao-vaadis…. is this possible??!!.. Wud PM ji lie!!!

Bachchon… loh purush, grand body and mind fellow, election genius adarniya griha mantri and bjp pradhaan shri amit bhai shah ji must tell to all nationalist ppl lyk us if this is satya…. has pakistan spy become part of all india mahavishwavidyala like iit and iisc and jamia and amu?!!!! How this he allow to happen!!! How all intellectual ppl r becoming anti-national?!!!

Bachchon… i am also not darinda in my dil… i hv seen innocent student being beaten with berahmi by police… even in library… where they r not doing protesting… they ARE DOING PUJA OF SARASWATI LYK GOOD SONS AND DAUGHTERS OF BHARAT…. why police is attacking library?!!!!!

U all toh know… i am great son of bharat mata… believer in ancient indian wisdom of rishis… and even of all gr8 works of pm ji… but my FAMILY i hv one small problem now… adarnaiya up-rashtrapati shri Venkaiah Naidu ji has said all beautiful things about atithi devo bhava and vasudhaiva kutumbakam… yes bachchon… hindu culture is surviving when all greek, egypt, inca, roman and other gods have become tv shows of hollywood only…. WHY? BECAUSE WE R NOT BEING AFRAID OF OTHERS… WE WELCOMED ALLL!!!!!!!

Bachchon… in my paathshaala, we toh learnt all these beautiful things…. in Karnataka… in front of governor kiran behen bedi ji… children r doing stage acting of Babri masjid demolition… BACHCHON, if this is what little baby boys and girls r given as sanskaar… all world will laugh at us… only chhi chhi criminals will be indians in 20 years….

Bachchon… vidya dehi saraswati…. all students r being little deepaks of that devi only… WE CANNOT DO TEAR GAS ON DEEPAKS OF DEVI… as elders we must listen and talk to them… even all BJP leaders lyk swargiya jaitley ji came from student being protesty…. WE MUST SHOW THEM GOOD PATH AND BRIGHT FUTURE… this danda talks is not part of indian culture

