Forwarded as Received: It’s Family, Stupid

My family… Kabhie kabhie mere dil mein anokhe khayal prakat hote hain… Yes, bachchon… small incident has made me think gr8 vichaar… I HAV HAD EPIFANNY!!!! U see, let me tell u very frankly truth of how this thought entered my mind.. ITS ALL THANKS TO U BETA SWASTIK… Yes bachchon… Last Sunday, at family lunch my nithalla pota was rolling his eyes lyk he rolls his drugs (HA! u thought i didnt know!!! But its okay… cannabis is holy Shivji plant…) when I was doing interesting talks on how all Ganesh ji and Karthik and Lakshmi and Saraswati were most agyakaari with Shivji and Parvati… even my jigar ka tukda priya poti Neha let out long out-breathing of boredom!!!!

Then bachchon… in the week i heard hon PM Chakravartin Hindu Hriday Samrat, Lion of Bharat, Tiger of India, bane of anti-nationals mane of Hindu Rashtra, Pradhan Pracharak and Pradhan Sewak Narendrabhai Damodardas Modiji speak not ONCE but TWO TIMES in PARLIAMENT!!!! In both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha!!! My family… PM was supposed to thank President… but lyk man with gr8 and pure thoughts, he spoke about Congress, one nation one chunaav and all other things…. Where from he get this confidence, i asked…. then i remembered nithalla pota’s looks and i said “Vah Joshiji vah! u hv got secret to Modiji’s success….”

My family… i know u all must be thinking and saying behind my back… if dadu is so much loving PM, why didnt he become PM? Bachchon, ITS ALL UR FAULT!!!! U see, family man can have no confidence… he come back from hard day of service hoping for Mrs to say sweet words and wife will say, plz arrange for plumber toilet is leaking… u will sit at dinner table to give all educational talks to ur children.. they will only want to talk about movies of Kumar Gaurav…

How can one have atma vishwaas when apno ko hi vishwaas nahin hai?!!! U see bachchon, for saadhaaran grihasth ashram purush… family gives u “reality check”.. but it is actually FATALITY CHECK FOR UR CONFIDENCE AND DREAMS… all ego is destroyed trying to keep all happy…. but hon PM ji does not hv this problem… first he had love of adaraniya mata shri… then he did beautiful social works and theatre acting for Sangh… and then he became CM…took gujarat model to world famous darja… rest is history… history of nation!!

Every time he does something ppl are clapping and saying “MODI MODI MODI” and when he says Bharat Mata Ki… all crowds say Jai!! He does not get eye rolls at dining table… he does not get taanas about not paying society bill on time…. he only gets worship… u think anyone said during notebandi to him that it was bad idea… no ji!! You think anyone tells to him, “Hey PM, bore mat karo, vahin Congress-Nehru ki baat six years se chal rahi hai!” NO. PPl give him support and listen to his talks and give him admiration.. to be gr8 man, u need to be without nithalla family to pull u to rockbottom.