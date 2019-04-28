Forwarded as Received: Family Matters

My family… I want to tell u the most hasayjanak chutkula… Election time is FAMILY TIME!!:)))))))) See all Gandhis r in chunaav business… Mother son sister cousin aunty… They r in BOTH BJP AND CONGRESS… aate-jaate hamaare UP mein vote leke hi jayenge:)))))

But bachchon… not all nepotism and vanshvaad is a joke… Let me tell u very frankly… in last 20 saal only two party of India do not promote their bachche and family of leader — one is anti-national commys… They of course dont care about varnashram dharm and parivaar… they only want Soviet in India!!!! They are only lovers of tukde tukde gang!!!!

But my family… great national party of India… Bharatiya Janata Party also doesnt care about family leaders… Only family that they care about is BHARAT MATA… their committment used to be only to MOTHER INDIA… not Italy (wink:))]

So my family… i was v angry when MR SHARMA shared in retired sarkari pandit whatsapp group video of Kanhaiya leader of tukde bharat todo gang talking about Narendra Bhai Modi Ji’s adarniya Mata shri… I was about to take train to Bihar and show this fellow what TRUE INDIANS CAN DO when mother of father is insulted… MODI IS DADDY OF ALL WHO LOVE INDIA and i was krodhit at insult to Daadi of the NATION!!!!

But my family, I am also little sharminda… I heard what this cunning Kanyaiya was saying and for sometime maine bhi socha — baat toh sahi hai!!!!! U see… i did research… Modi ji only talks of mummy ji when there is chunaav victory… and then Congressi pandit of Whatsapp grp said: “How come there are always cameras when he is doing pranaam???” And bachchon, Commy Kanhaiya said ho ho ho, what kind of man makes mummy stand in line for notes he only took out of market and bank?!@

Beta Angad… U remeber ur daadi… till last days i made sure ur mummy did seva of my mummy!!!! Thats what true Shravan Kumars, mai ka laal’s do… I only had class 3 and class 4 housing…. Modi ji has all mansion of 7 RCR… why his mummy is in Gujarat? Has videshi trips made Modi ji like foreigners who leave aged parents? He didnt even make nations daadi meet handsome star Akshay Kumar when he was doing long walks and talks with him!!!

Bachchon, this talk of mummy’s made me think of my Mummy!!! Memories of mamta are doing bad feelings for party and leader of Bharat Mata… I tell u, family politics mein nahi laana chahiye… And if we want to do deshbhakti, sochna nahi chahiye about all these things…. we shud only do nationalist talks.