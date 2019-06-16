Forwarded as Received: Different Strokes

Bachchon… all this heat wave is making whole world go mad… Beta Swastik, u toh must zaroor stay in house and drink phalse ka sharbat and nimbu paani… anyway u r always angry with sickular and libtard Khan Market issues… Now, my family… before u say hay! Daadu! dont be anti-Mohammedan… let me tell u something very frankly…. BUT SHHHHH… this is only for family!

Advertising

Bachchon… i think heat wave of chunaav result is making ppl go mad!!! All nationalist ppl lyk me who support Pradhan Mantri Chakravartin Purushottam Shri Narendra Bhai Modi ji and his Lakshman, hon Home Minister Chanakya Shri Amit Bhai Shah ji, r very harshit by ppls verdict for NEW INDIA. But beta Neha, Swastik, U WILL NOT BELIVE!!!! SOME R ACTUALLY NOT UNDERSTANDING TRUE ETHOS OF BHARAT MATA!!

First Dwivedi ji told me in morning walk that HE SUPPORTS DHONI!!! I was toh left kinkartavyavimoodh … Bachchon, Dhoni is still young and loves all fauji ppl — that is good only. BUT symbol of our sena is only for battle… for those who r ready to be veer gati ko prapt… NOT FOR PPL WHO DO AD FOR CHIPS AND PLAY IN FRONT OF CHEERLEADER!!!! Hon pandit who is do vedon mein nipun… senior retired govt servant should be understanding of passion of young ppl… but know difference between soldiers and employee of private corporation BCCI….

Then bachchon even more ashcharyajanak thing i heard… Vyas uncle told me while all ladies of colony were doing kirtan that Sarvadharm Jeevdaya Samiti group in Gujarat is doing hoarding!!!! Yes, my family, in original pitrubhumi and karmabhumi of hon Pradhan Mantri… grp is saving animals from sacrifice by buying them!!! Bachchon, u all think goat is only minority issue?!!!! NO… IT IS AGAINST ALL SHIV BHAKTS..

Advertising

U all big city ppl wont know… in most India we do sacrifice to show devotion… THIS IS TRADITION of SHAIVISM… Bachchon, even Shri Ram Chandra was a Shiv Bhakt… WHen i was shishtachaari baalak we all village boys would go to temple to see bali… It is chadhava in all Uttarakahnd…. U see my family… this goat protection is prarambh of destroying ANCIENT HINDU CULTURE… ppl r forgetting that all this animal rights cannot do baadha in aastha of religion…. Just like army love shud not do baadha in sports…

My family… u know i am sarvshreshth bhakt of Bharat Mata and sarvottam pracharak of new INDIA… BUT PPL IN CELEBRATION MODE OF NATION VICTORY IN ELECTION SHUD REMEMBER NATION IS LYK GANGA MAIYYA… thousands of streams make it gr8… if only cricketers trying 2 b army and vegetarian jihadis will decide on desh bhakti and bhagwan prem… we will become lyk KHAN MARKET GANG only… ALL DECISIONS on life and culture cannot be taken by few ppl.