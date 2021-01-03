Five top changes our homes witnessed in 2020

As we shift gears to pace ourselves with the new normal, designers share the trends they have seen emerge in homes. (Courtesy: The Orange Lane)

Ever since the coronavirus has entered our lives, we have begun to rethink our spaces. Do we need such a large drawing room? Can we do with less? Can we move the furniture around to fit in a work table? Is there a way to escape from my own family and find a quiet place in the house? These are questions we have all grappled with in 2020. As we shift gears to pace ourselves with the new normal, designers share the trends they have seen emerge in homes:

Green spaces: Sudden lockdowns and physical distancing have turned the balconies (which, until now, housed “air-conditioners, mop and buckets”) and terraces (where “water tanks and dish TV antennas” stood tall) into hot spots for “plants and every type of greenery”, says Delhi-based Nilanjan Bhowal, principal architect, Design Consortium. “Wooden decks and green walls” have come up in balconies, “numbers of pots have increased, and so has the need for small water fountains or pools on rooftops”. Even the rather stay-indoor young people are “asking for patio spaces to enjoy a calm space without stepping out.” Demands rose for airier and well-lit rooms, as “this stay-at-home living” made people realise that homes aren’t just to eat and sleep in, but to “make memories and nurture good feelings,” says Bhowal.

Designated work stations: With WFH having become an acronym everyone is familiar with, and the need to break away from all the din of a house, soundproof home offices or collapsible work tables have become de rigueur. People are “considering collapsing spaces to allow for multifunctional rooms”, like lobbies into study rooms, or partitioning “living rooms into formal study space. Rooms with a view are now more lived in than before,” says Mumbai-based interior designer Shabnam Gupta, founder, The Orange Lane.

Mindful kitchens: “With the need to become self-reliant, without the comfort of helps in the house, home owners are investing heavily in gadgets – from self-cleaning robots, to dishwashers and drying units – to make lives more comfortable and the house run as efficiently as possible,” says Pune-based designer Pratap Jadhav, former national president, Institute of Indian Interior Designers. Many, he adds, have moved to smaller dining tables in the kitchen to make family mealtimes more intimate and easier to manoeuvre.

Quarantined spaces: Some people are also turning certain “corners into isolated spaces, so that in case of need, a person can self-isolate for two weeks, without feeling claustrophobic or alone,” says Bhowal. These low-maintenance spaces come equipped with a kitchenette, for the occupant to make a quick meal or a cup of tea.

Homegrown furniture: With a dried-up export market, people are looking at homegrown brands, says Gupta, who’s been actively involving carpenters and craftspeople to work on great-finish, long-lasting furniture. The lockdown, adds Jadhav, has made people realise that “not everything that looks good (for instance, an exquisite chair) may feel good (be comfortable to sit in for long hours).”