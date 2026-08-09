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Five Indian craft brands bringing handloom and artisan-made products to a global audience

From Gaatha and Balwaar to Porgai, Ura Maku and Metaphor Racha, these enterprises are using digital platforms, design and artisan-led models to revive traditional crafts and create sustainable markets for makers

Written by: Reva Thakkar, Anusree KC
By: Lifestyle Desk
5 min readNew DelhiAug 9, 2026 12:25 PM IST First published on: Aug 9, 2026 at 12:01 PM IST

 

Indian Craft Brands Gaatha.

From digital marketplaces to artisan-run collectives, these new-age enterprises are reaching a wider audience while ensuring makers remain at the centre of the story.

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