‘Lot of rejections’: Farhan Akhtar on Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan refusing Dil Chahta Hai

Twenty-five years after Dil Chahta Hai changed the way friendship, youth and urban India were represented on screen, its writer-director Farhan Akhtar looks back at the film’s enduring success with “gratitude”. Released on August 10, 2001, the film is credited for bringing in a fresh cinematic style in Indian cinema with its naturalistic conversations, carefully designed characters, impressive casting and catchy music.

Since then, Akhtar has gone on to direct Lakshya (2004), Don: The Chase Begins Again (2006) and Don 2 (2011) as well as act in successful movies such as Rock On!! (2008), Luck by Chance (2009), Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011) and 120 Bahadur (2025). In this interview, Akhtar talks about the instinct that drove his first film; why its dialogue and portrayal of friendship continue to resonate; and why he launched Excel Origins, with his partner Ritesh Sidhwani, to support new voices.

How do you feel now that there is a fresh surge of love for Dil Chahta Hai?

Mainly, gratitude. When someone makes a film, especially their first one, you really don’t know how it would shape up. With the passing years, the love for Dil Chahta Hai has grown. I was lucky that when it came out, the environment was such that the film broke the kind of clutter that existed then.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar)

You have mentioned how you were not thinking of its commercial aspect. What drove you to write and to direct it?

I was pretty confident when I was writing and making the film that people would want to watch it. It had passed through several creative checks. Its producer Ritesh Sidhwani, the actors and members of the crew reacted positively when they first heard the script. When we did our early screenings, the reactions were really good.

However, when a film’s release draws closer, doubts creep into one’s mind. You may look at one of those Olympic diving boards that’s 30 metres up in the air and you’re like, of course, I can jump from there. But when you stand there at the edge and look down, it’s a whole different experience.

How did you choose the cast?

That was a combination of instinct and having no choice. Nobody knew who I was and all they knew was whose son I was. I got a lot of rejections from people. Initially, I wanted Akshaye Khanna, Hrithik Roshan and Abhishek Bachchan as lead actors. But life had other plans. The two people who said they would do my film and stuck by it were Akshaye and Preity Zinta. So, Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Dimple Kapadia coming on board was just amazing.

Dil Chahta Hai has also been praised for its technical excellence. How did the crew come together?

I had seen two films of Ravi K. Chandran, Virasat (1997) and Snip (2000). I liked the way he shot them. When I met him, he told me about Suzanne Caplan Merwanji, the production designer that he worked with on Snip. Ravi, Suzanne, Arjun Bhasin, who was then an upcoming costume designer, and I had synergy from the word go and started putting together the film’s look and feel. All of us wanted to do something that had not been done before. We were very particular in terms of selecting colour palettes for each character, choosing props for each character that would represent their personalities.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar)

Now, 25 years later, has that pursuit for newness waned?

No, I don’t think so. We have enough films that tell stories differently. Superboys of Malegaon (2024) that Reema Kagti made, is a clutter-breaking film. But what the audiences want to watch also keeps evolving. These last couple of years, we are kind of in this phase of alpha heroes which, I think, is peaking now. Something will come along that will feel fresh.

In 1988, when I watched Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, it felt like a fresh breeze. Before that, there were no films being made for a young, school-going crowd. A lot of vulgarity had crept into films in the 80s — almost kind of weird sexploitation. After QSQT, movies like Maine Pyar Kiya (1989) and Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge (1995) followed.

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For you, what is the film’s emotional core?

At the heart of it all, it is a celebration of friendship. It’s also about growing up together. What Dil Chahta Hai really does is it takes the friends from a place of immaturity to a place of maturity.

Which track was easy to write and which was the most challenging?

Probably the easiest to write was the track of Sameer (Saif) because you could have a lot of fun with him. For Akash (Aamir), we had to find a balance. He’s the one who changes the most. However, the one that required the most amount of rewrites was Sid’s character (played by Akshaye). I didn’t want him to come across as preachy. He needed to be a fun guy and not so philosophical that it starts grating on your nerves.

Some believe that the women characters did not get as much screen time as the boys did.

I agree. The film is about the three boys and they predominantly are on screen. But none of the female characters was written as weak woman. Dimple’s Tara, to me, had probably the strongest in terms of her effect on the relationship of the three boys. She, in a way, drives Sid and Akash away from each other. Pooja, played by Sonali Kulkarni, is an independent woman, who instills the confidence in Sameer that one should marry the person one loves. Shalini has her own way of fighting back by doing the things that her fiancé is kind of upset about. It’s almost like a silent protest.

With this movie, you instantly stepped out of your father Javed Akhtar’s shadow. Was that ever on your mind?

It was on his mind. No one was happier than him that that had happened. He knew I was writing something. I first narrated the script to him only after Aamir came on board. The first thing he said to me was: “It’s really good.The best part of it is that it’s an original voice and it’s not an echo.”

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Javed Akhtar said that he and son Farhan Akhtar have to wait days before they can fix an appointment to see each other. (Photo: Farhan Akhtar/Instagram) Javed Akhtar said that he and son Farhan Akhtar have to wait days before they can fix an appointment to see each other. (Photo: Farhan Akhtar/Instagram)

After this, you directed Lakshya and Don. Then, you went on a different journey as an actor, singer.

I never thought about acting till Rock On!! came along. Rock On!! felt right to me in terms of the script and Abhishek Kapoor was convinced about my casting. I absolutely loved the experience, which is why I thought let me challenge myself. I’ve fortunately got a lot of opportunities to do certain roles that have really pushed me in terms of commitment.

Singing is something that I’ve always enjoyed. I’ve enjoyed playing guitar, jamming with my friends. Never thought of doing it kind of professionally on stage. That changed in 2012-2013 when I really wanted to go out and interact with the youth and speak about gender equality and other things. While communicating with them, we used music as a mode to reach them.

Did you carry something from Dil Chahta Hai when you acted in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (ZNMD)?

I didn’t but it did feel like I’m revisiting that world. On some level, my character was like that of Sameer. It was just a lot of fun to do that role. Such films, when they are written well, and the team comes together, are the nicest filmmaking experience you can have.

Have you consciously chosen different kinds of stories to tell?

To a certain extent, yes. It stems more from what I find exciting. It’s not that I don’t want to make another film that would be about friendship or the army. In fact, I acted in 120 Bahadur (2025), that’s about the army.

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In one of his interviews, Saif said that you are born to direct.

That’s a sweet way of telling me: ‘Stop acting’ (laughs). I intend to direct soon. When the time is right, we will talk about it.

Farhan Akhtar said, ‘I intend to direct soon. When the time is right, we will talk about it.’ Farhan Akhtar said, ‘I intend to direct soon. When the time is right, we will talk about it.’

You are essaying the role of Pandit Ravi Shankar in Sam Mendes’ Beatles film series.

Unfortunately, I can’t talk too much about it. But I’m just happy to be on that project.

Your partner at Excel Entertainment Ritesh Sidhwani and you have announced Excel Origins. What’s the idea behind it?

When we were young and looking to make our first film, it was important that we had people who believed in it. Life has been really good to us. It’s a good time to support young voices who are in that same place as we were in our early 20s. We have incredibly talented storytellers in this country. A lot of them don’t find the right avenues to be able to show their talent. Our intention is to find projects that’s not going to be echo of something that’s already out there.