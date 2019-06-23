Families in Food: How Delhi’s iconic Al-Jawahar restaurant got its name

Written by Ojasvi Gupta

Advertising

In the Matia Mahal Bazar, shop shutters start rolling up early in the morning. The nihari, left to cook overnight, has become rich with marrow and flavour, and the chefs begin to make the accompanying rotis. Even at eight in the morning, Delhi’s Al-Jawahar restaurant is teeming with families keen to partake of the mutton nihari with khameeri roti. Customers keep hurrying in for takeaway meals and by 10 am, the restaurant runs out of food. Those left unserved, go away and try their luck another day.

Badruddin Qureshi, who started the restaurant in 1947, was a man who conjured up mouthwatering fare and bred race horses with equal felicity. In the 1940s, after he had moved from his childhood home in Sadar Bazar to one near the Jama Masjid, he was entering his horses in races and lifting trophies regularly. As a member of the Delhi Race Course, with a wide network of acquaintances, he soon came into contact with Jawaharlal Nehru. That was how the nation’s first prime minister came to inaugurate Badruddin’s first restaurant which the latter, in a gesture of faith and friendship, had named Al-Jawahar.

“Woh zamana hi kuch alag tha, deshbhakti ka daur tha (that was a different world, it was a time of nationalist sentiment),” says 40-year-old Mohammad Akram, Badruddin’s grandson, who manages the property along with his brothers, Mohammad Aftar, 42, and Mohammad Asif, 30. Akram and his brothers inherited the business from their father Shijjauddin and uncle Nawabuddin in 2001.

Advertising

Today, Al-Jawahar is one of the oldest and most popular restaurants in the area. It has counted among its loyalists well-known figures — Sanjay Gandhi, Dilip Kumar and even underworld don, Haji Mastan.

A tandoor and large, heavy-bottomed vessels dominate the entrance to the restaurant. Over the years, the Qureshis have added two floors, in order to seat large groups and families. It was renovated in 2001, to upgrade its interiors, although the original structure remains. The food — traditional Mughlai — remains the same as well. The masala mix used for the preparation of curries and tandoori gravy is a closely-guarded secret. Akram says, “People come here for mutton nihari.” Other meat dishes include mutton korma, mutton stew, chicken Jahangiri, chicken kalimirch, murgh musallam and seekh and shami kebabs. Chicken changezi was added to the menu a few months ago, and it’s been a hit with customers.

The eatery, which opens at 7 am and runs till midnight, caters to over a thousand customers every day. The reason the taste and quality of the food has remained consistent, says Akram, is because the recipes used are the same as those used by Badruddin. A single outlet so far, Al-Jawahar is all set for expansion — some of its branches, Akram says, will be opened in south Delhi and Gurugram soon.

Ojasvi Gupta is an intern with The Indian Express. This article appeared in the print edition with the headline ‘ Families in Food: Tandoori nights’