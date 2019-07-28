Families in Food: A Mumbai sweet shop that has been around over 200 years

A century ago, when trams still ran in Mumbai, many travellers would alight at Dadar Terminus and head straight to Joshi Budhakaka Mahim Halwawala’s shop for a quick and sweet bite. So old is the shop that, sometime in the 1880s, it was allotted the city’s fourth telephone number, 04, after the emergency services of the police, ambulance, and fire-brigade. The business was founded by Jetha Joshi, who first migrated from Pushkar, Rajasthan, to Gujarat and, eventually, to Bombay.

Known as “Budhakaka” (old uncle), Joshi started by selling boondi laddoos, mohanthal (a Gujarati sweet made of gram flour and ghee), halwa and other sweets at people’s homes. His most popular sweet came to be known as Mahim Halwa, after he opened his shop in Mahim in 1800.

More than 200 years on, Budhakaka’s legacy has been kept alive by Kiran Joshi, 60, who is the eighth-generation owner of the business. Standing behind the counter of the shop’s Dadar branch (opened more than 100 years ago by Kiran’s grandfather),

Joshi proudly shows the photocopy of an order placed by Jawaharlal Nehru dated October 30, 1964.

“I have the original document at home but it’s in a pitiful state, with the paper per crumbling,” says Joshi, “The writing, too, is barely legible as he wrote the letter with pencil.”

India’s first prime minister had ordered the then 164-year-old shop’s famous Mahim Halwa and Sutarfeni (shredded, flaky rice flour roasted in ghee). Making the halwa is a tedious process that takes two days. The price of the dish, made of delicate squares separated by butter paper and sprinkled with dried fruits, ranges from Rs 400 to Rs 1,200 per kilogram.

The shop sells 200 varieties of sweets, as well as farsan such as vadas, samosas and ganthia — a Gujarati speciality. Catering especially to the Parsi community, the shop also makes a dish called Mawa ni Machhli, made of mawa and baked in the mould of a fish.

Over all these years, Joshi says, the recipes haven’t changed. “We know what made our halwa so famous and have never cut costs when it comes to making it. We’ve stuck to the original recipes and retained the original taste,” he says.

This article appeared in the print edition with the headline ‘Families in Food: Sweet Spot’