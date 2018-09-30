Families in Food: Spice Station

Hunger games: (Left) The shop in Paharganj’s Chuna Mandi; the shop only serves chola bhatura. (Source: Photo by Surbhi Gupta) Hunger games: (Left) The shop in Paharganj’s Chuna Mandi; the shop only serves chola bhatura. (Source: Photo by Surbhi Gupta)

In the sea of refugees that crowded Delhi after Partition, there was a young man, Sitaram, who had travelled all the way from Lahore, and settled in Paharganj. Along with his father, Diwan Chand Kohli, he started selling chola-bhatura that his wife cooked, riding his bicycle across Sadar Bazaar, the DAV school in Paharganj’s Chitra Gupta Road and the Imperial Cinema. Unlike today, Paharganj was a residential area back then, but Sitaram was never short of customers. Eventually, he settled down at a spot near Imperial Cinema. “At that time, word of mouth publicity worked really well. He built relationships with customers, many of whom were patrons at the cinema or residents in the area. Soon, the venture became very popular,” says Puneet Kohli, 24, Sitaram’s grandson, who runs the shop now.

His father Pran Nath, 52, was only 15 when he joined the business in 1980. By then, they had bought a small shop in the area which could only accommodate a kitchen. Customers could eat at the tables set up outside or sitting in their cars. The shop had to be shut in 1976 temporarily due to the Emergency. It was in 2009 that they moved to a bigger space in the same area, Chuna Mandi, where the shop stands now. It is their only outlet.

They still dole out only one dish — chola bhatura — along with sweet lassi, a perfect meal before a nice, long afternoon siesta. What used to be sold for an anna in 1950 now sells for Rs 55, which includes two paneer-stuffed bhature, a bowl of chola with a dash of green chutney, pickle and onion salad. They also serve a special aloo sabzi which is known to give the chickpea dish a tough competition. They source the ingredients from the spice hub of the Capital, old Delhi’s Khari Baoli.

With time, their customer base has expanded and several generations of a family often come together to savour a meal at their restaurant. “I didn’t get a chance to be with my grandfather, but old customers tell me stories about how he struck up personal relationships with regular customers. He would always insist they eat first and worry about the money later,” says Puneet.

His father Pran Nath expanded the business, starting off with home deliveries and catering for select weddings. “He also built the infrastructure for us to expand the business,” says Puneet, who joined the business seven years ago.

The eatery, which opens at 8 am and runs till six in the evening, caters to over a thousand customers each day. Puneet is now concentrating on digital and social media marketing. Apart from being active on food delivery applications, they are strengthening their website for online orders. “I want to increase the recall value of the brand Sitaram,” says Puneet, who is also looking forward to a tie-up with IRCTC. Will there be more branches? He is not too enthused by the idea. “Franchises expand the business but the quality of the food gets compromised,” he says. Even if he does, expect only one dish on the menu.

