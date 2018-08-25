Families in Food: A Classic in the Capital

Kumar Savar Malhotra, who runs the restaurant named The Embassy, which opened in 1948. Kumar Savar Malhotra, who runs the restaurant named The Embassy, which opened in 1948.

BANG IN the middle of bustling Connaught place, Delhi, there stands an establishment, almost frozen in time, which can take you back to the 1950s. The restaurant, The Embassy, is a definite throwback to the colonial era. The place doesn’t disappoint with its food either — the dishes haven’t changed in the last 70 years.

In 1948, childhood friends PN Malhotra and GK Ghai, arrived in Delhi, leaving their restaurant business behind in Karachi — which was also a joint venture. They decided to build a place commemorating their friendship and love for food. “My grandfather was in the construction business. He had built the Karachi airport and also had restaurants in that city,” says Malhotra’s grandson, Kumar Savar Malhotra, who runs the restaurant, which opened in 1948. Kumar, the third-generation owner, says that there are some old-timers who still sit at the same table week after week. Serving three generations on a table can make you privy to a lot of candid conversations — some between grandfathers and their grandsons, too. “We have clients who come down and give us bills that are 30 years old as a memento,” says Kumar.

Holding fort: The Embassy hasn’t changed its menu since 1948. Holding fort: The Embassy hasn’t changed its menu since 1948.

The recipes are from 1948 and they have stayed true to them ever since. “My chef is not allowed to touch those recipes. We can only enhance their taste,” says Kumar, as he lists out some of their best selling dishes: channa bhatura, the Embassy pudding, the Embassy samosa and mutton dishes like murgh musallam and dal meat. “We have over 196 dishes on the menu and we would like to keep it that way, though we do serve pasta now,” he says.

But it is their lauki ka achaar (bottle-gourd pickle) which is the ultimate Embassy USP as its recipe was devised by Malhotra’s wife. In the 1970s, second-generation owner Sunil used to bet with the regulars on what vegetable was used to make the now famous Embassy speciality.

A fire burnt down the establishment in August 2014 and the decor had to be entirely redone. The restaurant now has British-architecture inspired long pillars, hand-crafted mirrors, wooden tables and a seating capacity of 90 (it was 108 when they had started).

Dal Meat. Dal Meat.

Kumar shares his own story, of him and his grandfather regularly bonding over channa bhatura on table number two. “Every time the dish comes in, I do not enjoy it as much as I enjoy the memories of my granddad,” he says.

