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From Faiz to Michael Jackson and original rap: The music of the student protests

From Faiz’s Hum dekhenge and Bob Marley’s Redemption Song to movie tunes and rap bars, songs and poetry that make up protest music

How a protest song went viralAt the protest site in Delhi, a cluster of students who have been regulars
Written by: Suanshu Khurana
8 min readJul 25, 2026 09:19 AM IST First published on: Jul 25, 2026 at 09:19 AM IST

Chhatro mein bhara tha junoon dekha, Dilli police pe sawar maine khoon dekha
Civil dress mein gundo ki dhun dekha, Aur vardi walo ki nameplate gum dekha…
Democracy ki huyi vahan aisi taisi par, sarkaar ko maine phir bhi chup dekha

(I saw passion-filled students, I saw blood riding on Delhi police/ I saw the tune of goons in civil dress and the lost name plate of uniform/ Democracy was in tatters but I still saw a silent government)

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Suanshu Khurana
Suanshu Khurana

Suanshu Khurana is an award-winning journalist and music critic curr... Read More

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