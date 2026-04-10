The Face Through Time: Inside the ‘Portraits in Time’ Exhibition in Delhi

Which is the first recorded human portrait in history? While some believe it is the 26,000-year-old ivory sculpture discovered at Dolní Věstonice in the Czech Republic, other reports suggest it is a 27,000-year-old drawing of a face discovered in the Vilhonneur grotto in France. There might not be a definitive answer to the question but there is consensus at large that the genre itself is perhaps one of the oldest in art.

An exhibition at Bikaner House in Delhi titled “Portraits in Time” is celebrating the natural instinct to celebrate the human form through 50 works spanning centuries. “This is very relevant today, at a time when we are constantly capturing photographs and documenting the self,” says Sonali Batra, curator and director of Great Banyan Art. “Tracing the evolution of the human face as a site of expression, power and memory, the exhibition approaches portraiture not as a fixed genre but as an evolving inquiry into identity and visibility.”