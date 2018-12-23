Everybody Loves a Good Roast

In return, they leave droppings that will fertilise the fields for the next growing season. This continues for months as the ducks will be moved from one field to the next, to fertilise each with rich organic matter. While duck eggs are prized for their nutrients and medicinal properties, duck meat, especially from Kuttanad, is a favourite in the state. The recipe has two steps — the duck is first braised in a spiced liquid. Next, the fried onions are added and the duck is roasted over low heat.

Advertising

The caramelised onion accentuates the rich sweetness of the duck. To keep the meat moist and flavoursome, cook over low heat with the lid on. I tweak the recipe every time I make Duck Roast — often, I add butter and bake it after braising the bird in spiced liquid. Or roast it whole with a rice or bread stuffing with bits of bacon. Once I simmered the duck for hours in its own fat with all the ingredients in the recipe — to create a Spiced Duck Confit. Cook this delicious dish in the traditional Suriani way — or make it your own creation. Either way, it makes a great main dish for the Christmas table.

Suriani Duck Roast

Serves 6

Ingredients

2kg – Duck (cut into 12 pieces with the skin on)

4 – Onions (sliced)

1/2 cup – Oil

For the braising liquid

6 tbsp – Crushed garlic

2 tbsp – Crushed ginger

6 – Green chillies, sliced

2 tbsp crushed – Black pepper

3 – Bay leaves

1 tbsp – Mixture of powdered cardamom seeds, cinnamon and cloves

1 tbsp – Salt

1 litre – Water

Method

Advertising

* Place the duck in a large urali, or heavy-bottomed vessel. Mix all the ingredients and spices (except for oil and the onion) in the water and pour it in the vessel. Cover with a lid and braise the duck over low heat.

* Turn over after 20 minutes and continue cooking for a total of 40 minutes. Remove the braising liquid from the dish and keep aside.

* In another pan, sauté the onions in oil till lightly browned. Add this to the braised duck and cook over low heat till the onions turn a light caramel.

* Turn the duck pieces to brown them evenly. Pour the reserved liquid over the duck and continue to cook till the meat is glazed with the rich gravy.

* Serve hot with fried potato wedges and steamed buttered vegetables. It can be served with any bread but is best had the traditional way — with appams.

Note: Roast duck can also be cooked in a pressure cooker, slow cooker or baked in an oven. Preheat the oven at 200 degrees Celsius, follow the same method in two stages — first while cooking in the spiced broth, removing the meat from the liquid and browning with onions. And, then, when adding the reserved liquid to create a gravy. If cooking the duck whole — add an extra cup of water while braising in the spice liquid.