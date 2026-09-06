From pixels to spectacle: How the Esports World Cup is rewriting the rules of fandom

At first glance, it was nothing more than a well-crafted piece of wood with 64 squares alternating between dark walnut and pale maple. No built-in sensors, no RGB backlighting and no trace of software or code. It was a plain and simple chessboard. And yet, within hours of two signatures being inked across its surface, the auction price had surged past $20,000.

So, who were the names behind those signatures? Lee ‘Faker’ Sang-hyeok and Jeong ‘Chovy’ Ji-hoon, two of South Korea’s finest esports athletes, whose hands are far more familiar with the click of a mouse and the tap of a keyboard than the touch of a chess piece. They had faced each other in a symbolic match during the 2026 Esports World Cup (EWC) in Paris, two weeks ago, a meeting that bridged the age-old, quiet world of chess with the fast-paced, digital high-stakes universe of League of Legends, the annual professional world championship. And when the board was put up for auction as a prized collectible for fans, the bidding turned out to be a frenzy.

South Korean League of Legends icons Faker and Chovy faced off in a symbolic chess match during the Esports World Cup in Paris. The signed chessboard was later auctioned as a prized collectable, fetching over ,000. (Credit: EWC) South Korean League of Legends icons Faker and Chovy faced off in a symbolic chess match during the Esports World Cup in Paris. The signed chessboard was later auctioned as a prized collectable, fetching over ,000. (Credit: EWC)

To understand why a signed chessboard can fetch the price of a decent sedan anywhere in the world, one has to look beyond the wood and ink. It will take understanding how sports fandom has reinvented itself in a space that was a niche not long ago.

For the uninitiated, the dismissive label has remained unchanged for over a decade. Esports was a fad for many. A novelty, an entertainment gimmick and a speculative bubble blown by tech money. Legacy sports traditionalists still felt the need to ask when the “craze” would cool off.

But the numbers tell a different story. The devotion is quite real. And nowhere is that more visible than in the pull of its biggest names.

When Faker lands in a city like Paris, Seoul and Los Angeles, the crowd that forms and the security that follows are no different from that flanking a Lionel Messi or a Virat Kohli. He is the ‘Unkillable Demon King’, a player who has outlasted the brutal cycle of a sport where most careers are over by the time players hit their mid-20s, where reflexes fade fast and replacements are always waiting.

Chovy, on the other hand, is a great technician. The one who bends game mechanics to his will with a precision that would make a Grandmaster nod in approval. His every move is dissected with the same seriousness that once surrounded Garry Kasparov’s opening prep over the board or Pep Guardiola’s tactical plans on a football pitch.

Story continues below this ad

So when these two put their signatures on a piece of wood, putting big money on it isn’t about the object itself. It’s about being part of that generational rivalry, the years of memory. The stories that millions of fans have invested in. And that, more than any chip or monitor, is what makes esports untouchable. The frenzy around the Faker-Chovy board is simply a microcosm of what the Esports World Cup has become. What began as an ambitious multi-genre gaming festival has evolved into an undeniable commercial juggernaut.

The Esports World Cup drew more than 175,000 ticketed spectators across its seven-week run in Paris. (Credit: EWC) The Esports World Cup drew more than 175,000 ticketed spectators across its seven-week run in Paris. (Credit: EWC)

Numbers don’t lie

The 2026 edition brought together 25 competitions, over 2,000 players, and an impressive $75 million (approx Rs 712 crore) prize pool, all spread across nearly 50 days.

Consider the calendar. A Summer Olympics wraps up in just over two weeks. The FIFA World Cup is done in under a month. Even the drawn-out marathon of an ODI Cricket World Cup seldom stretches beyond six weeks. The Esports World Cup in Paris ran for seven straight weeks.

As the city eased from the early-summer tourist rush into the sleepy heat of August, the tournament barely paused. Pulling off an event of that length is a logistical nightmare. But it also says something about the audience, one with an appetite and attention span that traditional sports executives often assume younger crowds have lost.

Story continues below this ad

A large crowd gathered outside Paris Expo Porte de Versailles, waiting to enter the League of Legends matches as the tournament hit its peak. (Credit: EWC) A large crowd gathered outside Paris Expo Porte de Versailles, waiting to enter the League of Legends matches as the tournament hit its peak. (Credit: EWC)

The numbers for the Paris event are staggering. The tournament was broadcast across more than 100 platforms in 47 languages, backed by roughly 5,000 co-streamers and creators. Over the event’s run, the official numbers say it reached 850 million viewers globally, up 13 per cent from 2025, generating 440 million hours of watch time. During the League of Legends clashes featuring Faker and Chovy, peak viewership hit 4.3 million, numbers that stack up comfortably against a Grand Slam tennis final.

Online metrics are always up for debate. Physical footfall, however, is harder to dispute. Across the competition halls, over 175,000 match tickets were sold in Paris, nearly double the previous year’s count. Add the outdoor fan zones, venues and city-wide activations, and Paris recorded two million in-person visits.

By the final weekend, the overwhelming ticket demand for the Counter-Strike championship meant that it had to be shifted into the 20,000-capacity Accor Arena, the same venue that regularly hosts NBA Paris games and major rock concerts.

Alongside PUBG Mobile, chess drew the most interest at EWC for the Indian audience. A $1.5 million prize pool was second only to the Grand Chess Tour among chess events. Over four days, Indian Grandmasters Nihal Sarin and Arjun Erigaisi each took home $75,000 despite falling short of the semifinals. Nihal, India’s leading speed chess player, believes the integration of chess into the esports ecosystem is a positive step for the game’s growth. “At the end of the day, the sport has to be marketed. I think faster formats are much more viewer-friendly,” he said.

Story continues below this ad

India fielded its biggest-ever contingent in Paris, with S8UL and GodLike as partner clubs in the Club Partner Program. S8UL competed in chess, Apex Legends, Fortnite, and Honor of Kings, among others. Meanwhile, GodLike’s biggest Indian representation came in PUBG Mobile, where they and Orangutan made history as the first Indian teams to qualify for the Grand Finals.

The Paris move

An Esports World Cup key posed in front of the Eiffel Tower, a symbol of how the tournament had become part of Paris’s summer landscape. (Credit: EWC) An Esports World Cup key posed in front of the Eiffel Tower, a symbol of how the tournament had become part of Paris’s summer landscape. (Credit: EWC)

When rising tensions in West Asia put Riyadh’s hosting status in doubt, Paris emerged as the natural alternative. Mike McCabe, COO of the Esports Foundation, said the strong ties between Saudi and French governments helped but the real reasons ran deeper. “France has an incredible heritage for global esports events. League of Legends Worlds, Call of Duty Majors, Rocket League Worlds, all have been here recently,” he said.

He added that Paris was almost a turnkey solution, with the city’s muscle memory from hosting the 2024 Olympics, making it easier to welcome athletes from around the world. And Paris delivered big time.

Nassim, a local Parisian couldn’t help but notice, “We can see the promotion, the marketing, it’s really huge. Even if you are not from the esports community, you can see it in the streets… the billboards of the event and it’s happening for so many weeks that reflects the scale of this event.”

Story continues below this ad

Fans, rivalry, chaos

A tournament only earns the right to be called a World Cup when fans empty their bank accounts, cross oceans and bring the spirit of their hometowns into the playing arena. In Paris, that pulse was felt nowhere better than in the vibrant collision between Myanmar and Brazil. Yangon Galacticos, the defending PUBG Mobile champions, arrived with a vocal contingent that had made the 9,000-kilometre journey from Yangon, Myanmar. Waiting for them were the travelling faithful of Brazil’s Alpha7 Esports, the 2024 champions eager to settle an old score.

Yangon Galacticos’ fans made the 9,000-kilometre journey from Myanmar to Paris, their chants and energy echoing through the arena. (Credit: Express Photo) Yangon Galacticos’ fans made the 9,000-kilometre journey from Myanmar to Paris, their chants and energy echoing through the arena. (Credit: Express Photo)

The Brazilians brought an entire carnival in their carry-on luggage. Armed with surdo drums, whistles and feathered carnival headwear, their section even paraded a trio of uncanny lookalikes dressed as Neymar, Vinícius Júnior and R9 Ronaldo to lead the terrace choreography. What had been a fierce feud confined to smartphone screens for years suddenly materialised into living, breathing theatre. As the match lobby prepared to load, the hallway dissolved into an impromptu battle of chants. The Myanmar supporters countered the relentless samba beat with synchronised cadence, trading banter and smiles across the barricades before the tension gave way to shared fist-bumps and group selfies. It was loud, chaotic and colourful.

Ritual of defeat

Every sporting culture invents its own sacred rituals to make heartbreak tangible, and the Esports World Cup found its answer in cold, unyielding steel.

Beside each arena stage stands a heavy hydraulic crusher, packing the brute force of seven elephants, whose sole purpose is theatrical finality. In competitive gaming, defeat is usually plain and simple. Here, it ends with a physical execution.

Story continues below this ad

The hydraulic press stood beside the stage, crushing the keys of eliminated players into twisted scrap, a ritual that turned virtual defeat into a physical act. (Credit: EWC) The hydraulic press stood beside the stage, crushing the keys of eliminated players into twisted scrap, a ritual that turned virtual defeat into a physical act. (Credit: EWC)

Every qualified player receives an engraved inner Key, and when a player or a team is eliminated, it must be surrendered to the victor. The winner marches to the hydraulic press, places the rival’s key under the piston, and watches it crumple into twisted scrap. Yet, the ritual is less about humiliation than creating lasting folklore.

For an industry often dismissed as ephemeral pixels, this is a deliberate push toward myth-making. It turns virtual heartbreak into a physical one, ensuring that every contender leaves a permanent mark.

The initial hook

To pull in casual crowds, the tournament leaned on traditional sports icons like veteran footballer Karim Benzema and tennis standout Nick Kyrgios joined Formula 1 driver Pierre Gasly and NBA champion Giannis Antetokounmpo. The strategy paid off on the ground. Two young brothers from London, Ori and Itai, convinced their father to make the trip across the Channel solely to meet Antetokounmpo. “We don’t know anything about the Esports World Cup,” Ori admitted, flashing his phone wallpaper featuring the ‘Greek Freak’. Yet, once inside the arena, the spectacle hooked them so completely that they persuaded their father to extend their stay in Paris.

That shift in perspective was not limited to young fans. James Kleban, who travelled from Dallas with his French mother and cousin, spent his weekend absorbing the festival atmosphere and brushing shoulders with pro players in the concourses. For his mother, the scale and legitimacy of the event dismantled lingering scepticism. While initially surprised that players usually represent commercial clubs rather than national flags, learning about the upcoming Esports Nations Cup shifted her entire outlook. Once hesitant about esports as a viable career, she left the venue actively encouraging her son to take his gaming seriously.

Story continues below this ad

When an NBA Most Valuable Player draws spectators through the gates and the arena floor convinces sceptical parents of the sport’s future, the cultural transition is hard to deny. Traditional heroes may provide the initial hook but the digital stage is proving powerful enough to hold the room on its own terms.