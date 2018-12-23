Down in Jungleland: To Run Wild

Judging by the gridlock of Gypsies jostling for pole position outside the gates of a national park or tiger reserve every morning, you would imagine that wildlife tourism is thriving and people are willing to put down good money for a wildlife experience. Sure, business may be good but how many of these ostensibly eager-beaver tourists are really ready for a wildlife experience?

Too many visitors have fixed notions in their heads: if they are visiting a tiger reserve, then they absolutely must see a tiger or izzat ka faluda ho jayega. Worse, they will feel (and express loudly) that they’ve been gypped and demand their money back. In a national park boasting the “big five”, they have to tick these off their list, or the trip is a failure and they will blame the authorities. If they’re fortunate enough to see the majestic animal, albeit in the company of 25 other Gypsies gheraoing the poor creature, they will immediately lose interest and start playing with their smartphones. Wildlife guides and drivers who take you around have the perennial complaint: “Bas, sahib, tiger dekhna hain, aur kuch nahin… (They only want to see the tiger and nothing else!)”

On a recent visit to Gir National Park, we encountered leopards twice — and on both occasions, our guides and driver were ecstatic because leopards are far more elusive than lions there (even if there are more of them). They were happy to see us riveted to our binoculars and cameras, admiring the beautifully camouflaged beast. The first one was drinking from a trough early in the morning; the second crouched by a rock, apparently waiting in ambush. (Frankly they are far more striking than the lion.)

“Most people are not interested in leopards. They just want to see the lion and go back to their hotel.” Indeed, most of the visitors we passed looked utterly bored if not positively disgruntled. Worse, even while watching lions they just couldn’t keep their voices down. (Was this just to show the king of the beasts that they and their opinions were still more important than His Majesty was?)

Actually, there seems to be a peculiar mentality at work here. Meet people say those who have seen the tiger, lion or rhinoceros during a safari will swagger around and smirk (especially if you haven’t) as if by seeing the animal, some of its greatness and strength has rubbed off on them.

Most well-run parks and sanctuaries have designated tourism zones and prefixed safari routes along which you are driven, or taken on elephant back. The drivers and guides and mahouts usually have a network of “informers” — trackers in the field, among the park’s wildlife staff, who will keep them abreast of any sightings on your route. They are under pressure to show you what you want to see so that you can go home satisfied and spread the good word: Which is why 25 Gypsies may converge around a single irritated tiger, which makes the experience not much different from seeing the animal in a zoo.

If you do have a choice between choosing a Gypsy ride or to go on elephant back — the latter would be the more interesting option. For one, it is more organic. Second, elephants can take you (silently) where no four-wheel drive can go. They provide a more natural experience, which is what you should be there for in the first place. If there is an option of spending time in a machan over a waterhole — take it. Get dropped off early in the morning or late in the afternoon, settle down and watch. It may take a while before the animals start appearing, but eventually they will — especially in summer. And you’ll be able to perhaps get a glimpse of them behaving naturally: Deer or monkeys coming down to drink will do so with the utmost caution. Elephants have no worries and will drink up and shower with evident enjoyment. And if the tiger steps out of the jungle for a soak, your day will be made! Be warned: you may “see” nothing dramatic at all — but it will be as close to an authentic jungle experience as you can hope to get. There are sure to be birds and insects over the water that will keep you entertained.

There are, of course, a few things you need to keep in mind before setting forth on a safari: Most importantly, that you are now entering the animals’ domain — and not the other way around, so they have all the rights. We have intruded on their turf enough and these precious protected areas are really all they have to call their own. So don’t throw (or let your children throw) empty packets of crisps out of the car. (It is appalling how many people still do this and expect a ‘safai karamchari’ to sweep it up even there!) Keep your voice down and your phone off or on silent. Keep your eyes and ears open — and agog. You have no idea what may be lying in wait for you around the next bend or hill. Your driver and guide are not your personal servants — and remember, that without them you will probably spot nothing at all. From time to time, tell your driver to stop and switch off the engine (they do this voluntarily sometimes) so that you can just sit back and experience the magical silence of the jungle. That in itself could be well worth the whole trip.