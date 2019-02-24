Down in Jungleland: A lesson from herons on being still

Your first reaction on spotting one of these birds is to yell, “Posture! Stand up straight!” For herons, standing grouchily by the water’s edge, with their heads tucked back into their shoulders and necks folded into a “Z”, really seem to need a stint at the military school.

Actually, it’s more likely that the bird will spot you first. If you get just that bit too close, it will unfurl its wings and take off low over the water with an irritable “quark”, flying with a slow dignity and startling you. But whether you encounter the almost two-and-a-half foot tall grey heron, or the stocky khaki-brown pond heron (alias paddy bird), it’s worth keeping quiet and watching it fish. Like any angler, it has enormous patience: it’ll stand at the water’s edge (or even tummy deep in it), its gimlet eyes fixed unwaveringly at the water for ages. When it spots something, the neck cranes forward. One scaly leg is raised with infinite care and placed back into the water, followed by the other, as the bird manoeuvres into position. Then the neck whips out and the huge dagger bill flashes forward as, in the blink of an eye, the bird harpoons or snaps up its victim — usually a fish or a frog – between its mandibles. The fish is “straightened out” and swallowed headfirst, and the grouchy fisherman waits for another strike. As a demonstration of patience, focus and stealth, this has to be “A” grade. Of course, sometimes, this dignity is ruffled: If the bird is tummy deep in the water and spots a meal, it will simply belly-flop after it, but then, a meal is a meal, no matter how it’s caught.

The grey heron is amongst our most common and largest herons, usually found on the banks of a river, marsh, or any reed-fronted water body. It’s clad in a pale-silvery grey suit and has a snazzy black crest as well as elongated black-streaked feathers on its breast, which looks like the frayed ends of a tattered shawl. Its deadly dagger bill and legs are orange-yellow during the breeding season which, as in most herons, is during the monsoons. The birds are most active during the early mornings and evenings, spending the rest of the day standing hunched in deep, morose introspection.

Many years ago, at Bharatpur, I encountered a bunch of grey herons all perched on acacia trees and all facing the same direction. They seemed to be in deep contemplation, as indeed they were. It’s called “standing ground” and, apparently, is how herons work themselves into the mood for romance. They nest in colonies — often reusing the same residences, after a bit of repair and renovation. Three to four oval sea-green eggs are laid and both parents look after the brats, which have the most appalling table manners possible. They force their parents to regurgitate their catch, by stuffing their bills down their parents’ throats and vigorously shaking them to bring up the fare.

Even more secretive is the purple heron — a little smaller than the grey heron and clad in a lovely slaty mauve outfit. The face and long neck are straw-brown with black stripes running down the back and front. The head and crest are also black. But this bird is truly stunning when it unfurls its huge wings and takes off — the undersides of the wings are a rich resin brown and breathtaking when seen in late evening sunlight.

The dour, stocky khaki-clad pond heron (in picture) is certainly amongst the most common of herons — although it can be difficult to spot because of its camouflage colours. It’ll stand tight until you are nearly upon it and then suddenly unfurl dazzling white wings as it makes off with an irritable croak, leaving you startled. Thankfully, for the breeding season, it changes into a handsome maroon suit, which comprises decomposed feathers that droop beneath the tail.

Amongst the most crepuscular of herons, is the handsome blade-blue, black-and-white night heron, which sallies forth to its fishing grounds at dusk — flying rather in the manner of fruit bats. It has ruby eyes and a pair of white, antennae-like tassels at the back of its head and roosts deep in foliage. Another — rarer — twilight heron is the little (or little green) heron, which is even more secretive. A creature of habit, it turns up at the same spot by the water every evening.

Herons are amongst a handful of birds that apply make-up to keep their plumage in fine fettle. Its called “powder down” and comes from a type of feather that is never shed but grows continually, fraying into a fine powder at its ends. Powder-down patches occur at various parts of the bird’s body: on the breast, rump and flanks and the powder down is water repellent. The herons apply this powder with their bills, combing through their plumage with specially adapted serrated toes. The purpose is to remove oil, grease and eel slime from the plumage.

Herons may not be amongst the most cheerful of birds, but they are a lesson in quiet if sombre, dignity and focus — something that seems to be entirely missing from our own species these days.

