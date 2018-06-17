Dog days: Bengaluru’s pet licensing by-laws and the protest for furry friends

Give us our daily love: At a protest in Bengaluru. Give us our daily love: At a protest in Bengaluru.

Two years ago, when Pakhi Bagai adopted six-year-old Kabir, a beagle who had lived all his life in a breeding lab, she had little idea of the path ahead. Kabir was not like any other effusive dog that would bark in delight when his carer came home. “All those years of living in an enclosed environment must have been traumatic for him. He would lie there, sad and expressionless. Or he would suddenly start trembling in fear. There was nothing that a human could do to reach out,” says Bagai, 35, a marketing professional from Bengaluru.

Three months later, she adopted Boss, a two-year-old beagle, who was a friskier, happier bundle of fur. “She was a therapy dog for Kabir. She helped him when he was down, nudged him to play if he was feeling unwell. Now, he is more of a ‘normal’ dog,” says Bagai. So, when the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP)’s new pet licensing bylaws became public, she was aghast.

Among the many new rules that had been notified in February and made public a week ago — without any public consultation, say animal welfare activists — two would affect Kabir and Boss. First, the new laws mandated that each flat-owner and her family would be allowed to keep one dog, and no more (the ceiling was three for those who lived in independent houses). Second, the list of certified breeds that Bengaluru residents were allowed to keep, according to the new bylaws, excluded popular breeds in the city, including beagles, Golden Retrievers and even native Indian dogs (indies). “There were people in our condominium who immediately pounced on this news to ask that residents give up their ‘extra’ dogs,” says Bagai. “But the thing is that the area of my flat or living space should not decide if I am capable of keeping two or three dogs. It is whether I have the temperament and the patience to look after them, as well as the financial wherewithal to take care of vaccinations, etc.”

The new bylaws, unprecedented in the country, have led to howls of indignation from dog owners in the city. “The list of breeds seems to have been copy-pasted from the Singapore Housing and Development Board’s rules, which only allows toy breeds to live in its flats. While we agree that pets should be licensed and owners need to pick up after their dogs, these rules are absurd. The thought that someone can come into my house and take my dogs away is a violation of my democratic rights,” says Chinthana Gopinath, founder of the Freagles of India, and the adoptive parent of seven dogs. As a result of vociferous protests, both online (#NotWithoutMyDog) and offline, the BBMP has decide to put the new rules on hold. A decision will be taken after the next council meeting.

Gopinath points out that the laws also mandate that certain breeds be always taken out on the road with muzzles on. “This propagates the myth that some breeds, like German shepherds, rottweilers, dobermans are aggressive. Whereas, if you take out any dog on a muzzle every day, you are bound to trigger aggression in them,” she says.

Animal welfare activists say that the BBMP has completely failed to stop the rampant sale and breeding of dogs, who ought not to be living in the tropics. “There are Siberian huskies, St Bernards who are being bred here, when they thrive in sub-zero temperatures. What has the BBMP done to stop that?” asks Gopinath. How the BBMP reacts to the protests might have implications for other cities, too. “We don’t want Bengaluru to give other cities and their civic bodies the same idea. That’s why this movement is important,” says Gopinath.

