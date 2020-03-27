WhatsApp Uncle discovers the downside of social distancing

The only good thing that has happened is concern for vulnerable, old people, he says. The only good thing that has happened is concern for vulnerable, old people, he says.

OH HO oh ho oh ho….my family,today i am tanha dil….life is tanha safar…i know uall r saying for our goodonly…DaduDadiurrisky business… corona akelapanmay give karuna….buturat risk andall…I knowusaywithLuv…

BUT UR ALL A STUPID OR WHAT….

Sorry my family. all social distancing has made my hasmukh and susheel nature lyk mixie of karela juice and aamle ka ras — kadwa and khatta i knowur saying for good of me and daadi daadi who used say to me ji chalo picture dekhein and tum kabhi haath nahi pakadte now

she is taking my own chaddi and poking me when I want sum jhappi she is saying social distancing, I am saying u r doing emotional atyachaar…

My family… everyone has become pagal corona ke naam pe maata chad gayi hai sab ko on last Sunday toh we all stayed at home only. when at five o clock I go with ghanti to balcony. following adesh of adarsh purush corona ka kaaal daadhi jiski safed mashal gareebo ka Santa Claus jagat guru vishwa prasidha 56-inchi chaathi Shri Narendra Bhai Modi ji to do thank u to all zaroori ppl who were working…i only saw bloody fools….Bachchon…, ppl were on colony road doing dance and all. my Mrs is not doing pappi or jhappi to me, jo das saal mein plane ki shakal bhi nahi dekha and PPL R DOING

BARTAN DANCE WITH ANJAAN ON ROAD. OH HO OH HO OH HO MY FAMILY even more stupid I see on WhatsApp group of retired colony ppl. One person toh keeps say-ing drink fresh gaumutra and sharing videos of Hindu party ppl saying… why bring aastha into doctor ka job….and who has cow in flat to drink fresh. i asked dood-hwala… he said he is doing social distancing. and he is milkman…. not other liquid man…

Bachchon u all toh knowI am never judging any-one but in this mahakaal why all r trying to bring poli-tics and gaumata if Indians r all suffering who will take care of matas????!!!!!! BUT ONLY ONE GOOD THING HAS HAPPENED. so much concern… so much talk of health issues. Beta swastik u remember what u said on last year??? U said how r u and I was saying about my blood pressure and diabetes and other small issues. u said “daadu, it’s just

polite sawaal”.

Now toh ur all caring and even putting up FB posts about vulnerable old ppl!!!! U all r also lyk retired ppl now staying home and caring about family

and all…But one good thing has come from virus. All r saying howr u? And old ppl lyk me can give non polite answer.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Eye News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd