Comic artist Krish Raghav traces the role of Chinese-Jamaicans in reggae history and how the music reached China.

In the ’90s in China, surplus cassettes and CDs with chunks cut out of them and intended for landfills, entered the country. Sent over by Western record labels to be dumped in the “Third World”, the items spawned a thriving black market and ended up in dakou stores: little cassette shops that made a business out of trading tapes that had been gashed with a saw to prevent resale. This is where an entire generation of Chinese musicians began a journey of self-education.

“If you grew up in the ’90s in China, you would have discovered music through dakou. It really was a very significant cultural influence on every musician here,” says Beijing-based Krish Raghav, a 31-year-old comic artist, whose recent longform comic Beijing Babylon was published in English in the US-based Topic magazine. The comic traces reggae’s 60-year journey to China.

As Raghav describes in the comic, all the “cool kids” would gather at dakou stores and fill plastic bags with cassettes that were sold cheap because shop owners simply had no idea how to price them. They would pick up a box of 10 cassettes, not having a clue “who” they were taking home, but eager for the priceless discoveries that frequently emerge from such gambles.

Raghav works for a China-based music promoter which organises tours and music festivals. He moved to Beijing as a student of public policy in 2012. Since then, having fallen in love with the city’s music scene, he has spent time documenting it through his sketches. Earlier this year, a conversation with a musician, who had heard a reggae song in 1993 in China inspired Raghav to trace the history of reggae from Kingston to Kunming. But he is careful not to take credit: “All I want this comic to do is to foreground the work that other people have done. I drew it, of course, but it builds on a decade of scattered academic research, mostly on reggae and underground music in China. I just

attempted to synthesise it into a more non-academic form.”

Dakou made reggae recognisable to young Chinese, informs Raghav’s comic. “In fact, under China’s heavy censorship and cultural restrictions, foreign subcultural music like reggae was absent from China’s mainstream media. The only way to listen to this music was through the illegal dakou cassettes and CDs,” writes ethnomusicologist Meng Ren in the research work, which was Raghav’s main source of information while creating his comic.

For her Master’s thesis, Meng spent time with members of Kawa, a reggae band from Yunnan province in southwestern China who are featured in the comic. About the lead singer, Meng writes, “….the very act of listening to reggae, in Lao Han’s generation, was a form of subversion and rebellion against China’s cultural monopoly.”

Key to their rebellion was Kawa’s ethnic identity as Wa. The Wa people trace their origin to Lancang, in A Wa Mountain district, between the Salween and Lancang rivers that connect China with Myanmar and India. “Meng’s work focuses on Kawa and their identity as Wa people. How they mixed Wa mythology and folklore with Rastafarian mythology and folklore and how they took some of the elements of reggae which has a self image as a voice for social change and adapted it to their own mythology. They used it to preserve Wa traditions and carry forward Wa teachings,” says Raghav.

But the comic begins decades before Kawa made what can be seen as “protest music” in China. It begins in 1967 with a Shanghai-born singer named Stephen Cheng, who travels to Jamaica to record a song. There, his collaborator is a Jamaican-Chinese producer and musician named Byron Lee, who provides a backbeat to the Taiwanese song Cheng sings. “Lee chooses an idiosyncratic new Jamaican style called ‘rocksteady’ which, in two years, would morph into reggae,” Raghav writes in the comic.

Raghav’s work begins with how Chinese Jamaican music producers — descendants of those who had migrated from China a few generations before — helped turn reggae into a “global sensation”. They were also instrumental in enabling the music to eventually find its way to China. “Cheng’s example is the earliest we know of that beautifully blends the two distinct strands of Chinese migration,” says Raghav, “It captures that moment in history.”

“Every genre of (modern) music in China, regardless of how old it is, started in the late ’70s. Until 1978, China was a black box; there was nothing, no foreign music at all. So every genre has gone through this accelerated development. Each one has gone from nothing to where it is today within one or two generations at the most,” says Raghav. “Those generations have invented the wheel by themselves. That is what is so extraordinary, that within a generation, reggae arrived in China and passed through a Chinese filter to become a Chinese genre,” he says.