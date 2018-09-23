Christmas in July: Melbourne always offers an excuse to eat and drink

Coffee and company: View of the Melbourne cityscape. (Photos: Preeti Verma Lal) Coffee and company: View of the Melbourne cityscape. (Photos: Preeti Verma Lal)

What do you smell? Leather? Cheese? Tobacco? Ground coffee?” I knelt on mushy soil with my nose poked close to the root of a hazelnut tree. I was sniffing hard as the sixty-something truffle-grower Jenny McAuley shot smell-y questions at me. “Only wet mud. Nothing else,” I muttered in disappointment. “Get your nose closer to the root,” McAuley coaxed. Rain was pelting Australia’s Mornington Peninsula (an hour from Melbourne) hard — it was the monsoon season and my nose could only pick up the smell of wet mud. I sniffed harder. Wet mud again. No whiff of marzipan. For I am not Thomas, the expert truffle-sniffer. He was formally trained in Tasmania’s The Truffledore, a truffle-training school. Thomas also has more olfactory genes than I do. He is a handsome English spaniel.

In Melbourne, the culinary capital of Australia, truffles are riding the contemporary trend wave. The pricey fungi (roughly Rs 1.75 lakh a kilogram) is stuffed inside a squab, shaved over pasta, lashings of it melted over toast, truffle tart, truffled camembert, truffle tagliolini, bottled as gin, blended with honey — it’s an endless list. You could also go for total truffle overload as part of multi-course degustation menus offered by some restaurants.

My nose failed me miserably at the truffle hunt. But I thought my senses were really woolly when I came back to the south Melbourne area, near the Melbourne Convention Centre, and noticed Santa Claus near the Colonial Tramcar. Santa in July? Did he get the calendar wrong or was I imagining things? But there he was, in his floppy red suit, nylon beard and the guttural “ho ho ho”. Then it dawned on me — since Australia falls in the southern hemisphere, July is winter for them. Which is why they call it Christmas in July. And so, Christmas it was inside the world’s first travelling tramcar restaurant, too. I hopped in and picked a corner on a plush sofa by the window, and enjoyed a streetside view of the city over a three-hour, five-course lunch, which can range from $90 to $150 depending on time/day. The Tramcar offered an eclectic selection of food — kangaroo, duck, hen, goat as terrine, parfait, carpaccio, cheese…

However, I kept thinking of ants, moths, termites and tar vine caterpillars. No, I had not morphed into an insectivore. I was yearning for an Aboriginal meal instead: feasting on adult Bogong moths, quite like the Aborigines; pounding green tree ant as a refreshing drink; or, stuffing myself with witchetty grub that tastes like almond and is packed with calories, protein and fat. After the feast, I could “clean my gut out” with sugarbag honeybees.

The Aboriginals of Australia were known to have utilised nearly 5,000 native food species (almost 20 per cent of Australia’s native flora and fauna) for food and some of them are now making a comeback into mainstream cuisine. Crushed green ants on gooey brie or wattleseed turned into flour cakes and biscuits are no longer uncommon.

I could sign up for a general food tour at the 140-year old Queen Victoria Market but my knees were getting wobbly and I was craving coffee. Tea was closest, though, in Hopetoun’s Tea Room in the Block Arcade area of central Melbourne. Established in 1892, Hopetoun’s is known for its strawberry cakes, high tea and the largest etched mirror in Victoria. But in Melbourne — known as Australia’s coffee capital, coffee it had to be. The options were many. Filter coffee in Collingwood? A latte in iconic Brunetti Cafe? Batch brews at Glovers Station? Flat whites at Bluestone Lane? Or a potent 100 per cent Arabica shot in Presgraves Lane? A 1984 Keith Haring mural drew me to Collingwood, and I sit on a communal table as the coffee comes with a mini-Danish tucked under the cup’s porcelain ear.

When the tired sun finally started dipping into the Yarra river, it was time for music and I headed over towards Cherry Bar, that describes itself as “perhaps, the best rock n’roll bar in the world”. Amidst pinks, yellows and blues sprayed on the walls, the door to the bar is so camouflaged and I walked past without noticing the entrance. Unfortunately, the bar was closed. I leaned on a painted wall nearby and recalled what Australian writer Helen Garner had written of Melbourne in her novel Monkey Grip (1977): “It comes to me on warm nights, when Melbourne exhales its particular intoxicating evening fragrance of cooling bluestone, cat pee, peppercorn trees, naked skin, burnt moths in street lights, lemon-tree leaves and beer.”

In Melbourne’s AC/DC Lane, close to where Cherry Bar is, I could now beat the handsome four-legged Thomas in a sniff-duel — my bumbling nose finally smelt cheese. Blue cheese with a bouquet of coffee and a tiny dab of clementine.

Chew on This

* Fisherman’s Bend, Port Melbourne, is the only place in the world that makes Vegemite.

* Toto’s, located in Little Italy on Lygon Street, became Australia’s first pizza restaurant when it opened in 1961 and is still serving pizzas today.

* Until 1966, it was illegal for pubs in Melbourne to be open after 6pm.

