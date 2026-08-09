Premium

China’s Wars by Vijay Gokhale: Decoding Beijing’s military strategy and ‘fight and talk’ approach

In his new book, former Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale examines four conflicts to understand China’s use of military coercion, diplomacy and grey-zone tactics — and what it means for India’s future

Vijay Gokhale's China’s Wars: The Politics and Diplomacy Behind its Military Coercion.Vijay Gokhale's China’s Wars: The Politics and Diplomacy Behind its Military Coercion.
Written by: Shubhajit Roy
5 min readAug 9, 2026 08:46 AM IST First published on: Aug 9, 2026 at 08:46 AM IST

China’s decision-making has been a black box. It is seen to be opaque. So, it poses a unique challenge to neighbours, partners and adversaries alike, who struggle to understand the motivations, impulses and factors that shape and influence Beijing’s strategy towards the world.

Vijay Gokhale, who has spent the better part of his diplomatic career dealing with China from three vantage points — Hong Kong, Taiwan and Beijing — has tried to decode Beijing’s black box. He began his career as a young diplomat learning Mandarin in Hong Kong (before the British left), and then served in Beijing during the Tiananmen protests, and went back to Beijing as India’s ambassador in 2016-17. He served as India’s Foreign Secretary till his retirement in 2020. In Delhi, he manned the China desk, as joint secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
newsguard-logo
Shubhajit Roy
Shubhajit Roy

Shubhajit Roy, Diplomatic Editor at The Indian Express, has been a journalist for more than 27 years... Read More

Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments