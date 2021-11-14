Children’s Day Special: Just Round the Bend by Richa Jha

A little boy dreams and says, I will;

A little girl resists and says, I won’t.

A little boy limps and says, I can;

A little girl questions and says, why can’t I.

A little boy looks at herself and says, I feel different;

A little girl turns to the other and says, we’re the same.

A little girl flinches and says, that’s not right;

A little boy lets his tears roll and says, that feels good.

A little boy stops the fight and says, it’s ugly;

A little girl turns to the bullies and says, I’m beautiful.

A little boy cups a wingless bird and says, you’re safe;

A little girl leaves open the cage and says, you’re free.

A little girl resents and says, why should I;

A little boy repents and says, we shouldn’t have.

A little boy looks to the other and says, I need help;

A little girl wraps her fingers around his and says, I’m here.

A little boy soars and says, up, up, up I go;

A little girl runs and says, catch me if you can.

Just round the bend, from where you and I live,

Someone looks at you, and says,

That’s the little girl who knows her mind

And that’s the little boy who is one of a kind.

And all these little girls and boys, and you and you

Together, you can. Together, you will.

Because just round the bend is right here where you are,

And here is where all magic begins.

(Richa Jha writes and creates picture books. She is also the founder and publisher of Pickle Yolk Books)